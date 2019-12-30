×
Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller Buys Jerry Bruckheimer’s Brentwood Estate

Seller:
Jerry Bruckheimer
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$11.5 million
Size:
9,030 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Though the deal actually closed last year, it’s only now that Jimmy Miller and his longtime wife Cheryl have finally moved into his dynamic new estate in the Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood Park. Records show the couple paid mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and novelist Linda Sue Bruckheimer $11.5 million for the house keys, and subsequently spent the next 1.5 years on a multimillion-dollar remodel of the International-style property.

Originally built in 1965 by acclaimed Case Study architect Thornton Abell, the sprawling single-story residence spans approximately 9,000 square feet of living space, and was acquired by the Bruckheimers in 1985 for just $1.865 million. Within the wood-and-steel structure lies a voluminous glass-walled living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, exceptionally long hallways and a gym. The master suite encompasses its own wing of the residence and is luxuriously outfitted with dual baths, multiple closets and an inner courtyard, a private sanctum for moments of quiet reflection.

Glass doors spill out from the blocky residence to the tree-studded lot, where the roomy .87-acre space offers a variety of patios, lawns and a sparkling pool. A detached studio facility sports an additional bathroom and kitchen, which overlooks some of the park-like estate’s multiple reflecting pools and lily ponds.

Miller, a veteran showbiz talent manager with more than 40 production credits to his name, is famed for presiding over a high-powered roster of comedians, among them 25-year former client Jim Carrey. Other current and former notables under Miller’s wing include Sacha Baron Cohen, Judd Apatow, Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn, managed via his Beverly Hills-based Mosaic Media Group. On the personal front, Miller is also the younger brother of talk show and radio host Dennis Miller.

And as it turns out, this is not Miller’s first brush with celebrity real estate. Back in 2016, he paid $10.65 million for the hilltop Brentwood home of the late Garry Shandling, another longtime client. Miller never moved into Shandling’s house, however, instead opting to demolish the existing residence. Though he had plans drawn up for a lavish new contemporary-style house, he eventually changed his mind and opted out of building the custom structure; instead, he flipped the vacant lot in 2018 for $11 million to Florida-based private equity guru Collin Roche and his wife Joanna Jagoda, an ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods.

Miller’s new Brentwood Park estate, perhaps coincidentally, also happens to lie adjacent to his former L.A. home of more than a decade. Records reveal Miller bought that place, a similarly large but stylistically very different Mediterranean-style residence, back in 2005 and sold it in 2017 for nearly $15 million to entrepreneur Trevor Bezdek.

As for Bruckheimer, he’s moved on up into the old Harry Cohn estate in prime Beverly Hills, acquired for $23 million back in 2013. The legendary producer recently completed a significant renovation of that estate, and he also continues to maintain a 400-acre ranch in scenic Ojai, Calif. — about 1.5 hours northwest of L.A. — and a 1,600-acre estate outside of Louisville, Kentucky.

Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of Deasy Penner Podley held the Brentwood listing; Billy Rose of The Agency repped Miller.

    Though the deal actually closed last year, it's only now that Jimmy Miller and his longtime wife Cheryl have finally moved into his dynamic new estate in the Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood Park. Records show the couple paid mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and novelist Linda Sue Bruckheimer $11.5 million for the house keys, and subsequently [...]

