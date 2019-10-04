Michael Patrick King Snags Stunning Beverly Hills Home

A pair of plugged in Platinum Triangle property snitches swear it was powerhouse TV writer and producer Michael Patrick King who plunked down $14.75 million for a beautifully preserved 1927 Spanish Colonial mansion on a coveted, tree-lined block in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats.

Most known, perhaps, for writing and producing a significant amount of Darren Starr’s wildly successful “Sex and the City” film and TV franchise, King also co-created the long-running primetime sitcom “2 Broke Girls” as well as the HBO’s cult-favorite faux-reality series “The Comeback” and the upcoming, RuPaul-starring Netflix series “AJ and the Queen.”

Meticulously restored, upgraded and expanded, the not quite half-acre spread is described in marketing materials as “reminiscent of the Hotel Bel Air & the sprawling estates of Montecito” with original ironwork, period fixtures, hand-stenciled ceilings, antique terra-cotta floor tiles and a colorful variety of Malibu tiles that lend architectural authenticity and patina to the family-sized residence. There are, according to listing details, a total of seven bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms in nearly 10,500 square feet between the gracefully proportioned five-bedroom main house and detached two-story guest cottage that houses two guest suites with private bathrooms.

Obscured from the street by mature trees and discreetly positioned behind a double-gated horseshoe driveway, the sprawling residence is entered through a serene walled courtyard with lily pond/fountain and exterior staircase to a second floor loggia. An arched, carved wood front door with a star-shaped medallion opens to a generous foyer paved with well-worn terra-cotta tiles. The intricately stenciled wood ceiling is just one of several featured in the residence’s relaxed yet refined public entertaining spaces.

Under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling, a castle-worthy carved stone fireplace serves as the cavernous formal living room’s focal point, while the ample formal dining room spills out to the entry courtyard through one of many eye-catching sets of arched French doors throughout the house. Rustic, rough-hewn wood beams line the high ceilings in thoroughly modern, double-island kitchen and separate family room. Elsewhere, there are a library with inset bookshelves, a media room with baronial fireplace and a gym with attached bathroom.

Outside, the smartly arranged, park-like backyard includes a flagstone entertainment terrace that extends around an elegantly simple, rectangular swimming pool set amid mature olive and citrus tress and extensive, parterre-style gardens planted with a plethora of herbs and vegetables.

The property was listed with David Offer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California; The buyer was repped by Forrest O’Connor at Douglas Elliman.

Reports going back a decade and more indicate King has or had a home New York City’s West Village but tax records and other resources suggest he’s kept a substantial real estate foothold on the West Coast for at least 14 or 15 years; In 2005 he shelled out close to $2.9 million for late 1920s Spanish villa that is completely invisible behind a dense wall of trees and hedging on a street-to-street lot in the historic Outpost Estates neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood and in 2011 he plunked down $3.2 million for an eight-bedroom getaway about 2.5 hours west of downtown L.A. on the thickly wooded shore of Lake Arrowhead.