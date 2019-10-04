×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Patrick King Snags Stunning Beverly Hills Home

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
22 View Gallery
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$14.75 million
Size:
total of 10,436 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half bathrooms

A pair of plugged in Platinum Triangle property snitches swear it was powerhouse TV writer and producer Michael Patrick King who plunked down $14.75 million for a beautifully preserved 1927 Spanish Colonial mansion on a coveted, tree-lined block in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats.

Most known, perhaps, for writing and producing a significant amount of Darren Starr’s wildly successful “Sex and the City” film and TV franchise, King also co-created the long-running primetime sitcom “2 Broke Girls” as well as the HBO’s cult-favorite faux-reality series “The Comeback” and the upcoming, RuPaul-starring Netflix series “AJ and the Queen.”

Meticulously restored, upgraded and expanded, the not quite half-acre spread is described in marketing materials as “reminiscent of the Hotel Bel Air & the sprawling estates of Montecito” with original ironwork, period fixtures, hand-stenciled ceilings, antique terra-cotta floor tiles and a colorful variety of Malibu tiles that lend architectural authenticity and patina to the family-sized residence. There are, according to listing details, a total of seven bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms in nearly 10,500 square feet between the gracefully proportioned five-bedroom main house and detached two-story guest cottage that houses two guest suites with private bathrooms.

Obscured from the street by mature trees and discreetly positioned behind a double-gated horseshoe driveway, the sprawling residence is entered through a serene walled courtyard with lily pond/fountain and exterior staircase to a second floor loggia. An arched, carved wood front door with a star-shaped medallion opens to a generous foyer paved with well-worn terra-cotta tiles. The intricately stenciled wood ceiling is just one of several featured in the residence’s relaxed yet refined public entertaining spaces.

Under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling, a castle-worthy carved stone fireplace serves as the cavernous formal living room’s focal point, while the ample formal dining room spills out to the entry courtyard through one of many eye-catching sets of arched French doors throughout the house. Rustic, rough-hewn wood beams line the high ceilings in thoroughly modern, double-island kitchen and separate family room. Elsewhere, there are a library with inset bookshelves, a media room with baronial fireplace and a gym with attached bathroom.

Outside, the smartly arranged, park-like backyard includes a flagstone entertainment terrace that extends around an elegantly simple, rectangular swimming pool set amid mature olive and citrus tress and extensive, parterre-style gardens planted with a plethora of herbs and vegetables.

The property was listed with David Offer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California; The buyer was repped by Forrest O’Connor at Douglas Elliman.

Reports going back a decade and more indicate King has or had a home New York City’s West Village but tax records and other resources suggest he’s kept a substantial real estate foothold on the West Coast for at least 14 or 15 years; In 2005 he shelled out close to $2.9 million for late 1920s Spanish villa that is completely invisible behind a dense wall of trees and hedging on a street-to-street lot in the historic Outpost Estates neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood and in 2011 he plunked down $3.2 million for an eight-bedroom getaway about 2.5 hours west of downtown L.A. on the thickly wooded shore of Lake Arrowhead.

More Dirt

  • Michael Patrick King Mansion

    Michael Patrick King Snags Stunning Beverly Hills Home

    A pair of plugged in Platinum Triangle property snitches swear it was powerhouse TV writer and producer Michael Patrick King who plunked down $14.75 million for a beautifully preserved 1927 Spanish Colonial mansion on a coveted, tree-lined block in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats. Most known, perhaps, for writing and producing [...]

  • Anna Faris House Pacific Palisades

    Anna Faris Buys Energy-Efficient House in the Palisades

    Though the off-market deal actually closed last year, it doesn’t appear that the stealthy residential acquisition of cult comedy film icon Anna Faris (“Scary Movie,” “The House Bunny,” “The Hot Chick”) has been previously reported. The critically acclaimed — and highly compensated — “Mom” star tossed down $4.9 million for a remarkably sustainable property on [...]

  • Bassam Alghanim Bel Air House

    Joe Francis' Seized Bel Air Mansion Sells to Billionaire Neighbor

    Following the bizarre legal hijinks that surround embattled “Girls Gone Wild” honcho Joe Francis is somewhat akin to deciphering the plot of “The Big Sleep.” It just goes, and goes, and goes on some more. And those who stick it out to the end typically find themselves more confused than those who don’t. Back near [...]

  • RuPaul Mansion

    RuPaul Opts for Unabashed Opulence in Beverly Hills

    She has arrived, darling. Officially! International drag superstar RuPaul Charles has substantially upsized his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the $13.7 million purchase of an extravagant mansion along a premiere street in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills. Serving eye-popping ersatz realness, the ornately embellished mansion proudly screams, “Opulence! You own everything” [...]

  • Frank Ocean House Malibu

    Frank Ocean Quietly Buys $6.3 Million Malibu Ranch

    Although the deal actually went down two full years ago, way back in summer 2017, it’s only now that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/record producer Frank Ocean’s clandestine purchase of a $6.35 million house in Malibu has first come to light. Situated off a discreet private road, on a bluff high above Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Beach, [...]

  • Albert Hammond Jr Loft

    The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Seeks Manhattan Tenant

    A downtown Manhattan apartment owned by indie-rock musician Albert Hammond Jr., has come available for rent at $6,750 per month. The Strokes guitarist, son of “It Never Rains in California” singer-songwriter Albert Hammond, purchased the third-floor condo in mid-2012 for $1.25 million and online resources indicate he’s made it available for rent several times since [...]

  • Mr Chow House Los Angeles

    Mr. Chow Relists $70 Million Holmby Hills Megamansion

    After a full year on the market and with nary a forthcoming buyer, bit-part Hollywood actor-turned-famed restaurateur Michael Chow and his stylish third ex-wife Eva Chun Chow yanked their elephantine L.A. mansion off the market and simultaneously dumped their team of high-powered real estate brokers. The couple, who sincerely hope the high-end market is hungry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad