Jonathan Littman Seeks Sale of Famous Mansion

A mansion in the L.A. neighborhood of Encino that’s on the market at a tad below $5.5 million, and was prominently featured in the HBO series “Entourage,” is being sold by television mega-producer Jonathan Littman. The 10-time Emmy-winning “Amazing Race” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” executive producer acquired the luxuriously appointed yet relaxed family estate about eight and a half years ago for $4.2 million. Behind imposing wooden gates that swing open to a roomy motor court, and presiding over a street-to-street parcel of more than three-quarters of an acre, the single-story, Tuscan-inspired stone and stucco abode sprawls across nearly 9,300 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms.

A foyer with soaring ceiling gives way to an elegant, arched colonnade and capacious combination living/dining room under a 22-foot-high ceiling supported by muscular, exposed-wood beams. A similarly cavernous, chef-accommodating kitchen configured around two huge islands is open to a family room and breakfast room. Elsewhere, there’s a cozy library, a high-tech media room and a sunroom that opens to the pool along with a fitness room and a climate-controlled wine cellar. The seven bedrooms include a three-bedroom guest or children’s wing with a den/playroom, plus a master retreat described in listings held by Jill Krutchik at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties as a “private oasis” with an adjoining office, a couple of walk-in closets and a marble-floored bathroom.

The extensively fortified estate also offers a comprehensive home-automation system, a whole-house emergency generator and garage parking for four cars.

Littman also owns a country spread a couple hours north of L.A., in beautiful Ojai, Calif., that first came for sale more than four years ago at $6.95 million and is now for sale at just under $4 million. And, about a year ago, he shelled out nearly $4.3 million for a New England country manor house in a plum area of the affluent foothills just above Sherman Oaks.