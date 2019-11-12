Jon Peters Ready to Rinse Wilshire Corridor Condo

Hairdresser-to-the-stars-turned-powerhouse showbiz executive and movie producer Jon Peters has his house-sized condo atop a luxury high-rise along L.A.’s teeming Wilshire Corridor up for grabs with an asking price pushing up on $4.2 million. Tax records indicate the “Flashdance” and “Caddyshack” exec producer, who is sometimes cited as the inspiration for the tress-snipping lead character in the 1975 film “Shampoo,” purchased the city-view aerie in early 2013 for not quite $3.2 million. Listings held by Tracey Clarke and John Giddins of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty, which make no secret of the home’s illustrious owner, show there are two and potentially three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 3,200 square feet.

A key-lock elevator opens directly into the foyer of the apartment, which features glossy parquet floors, traditional architectural detailing and massive windows that provide unobstructed views over Los Angeles. Furnished with a plush trio of tasseled, blue-velvet sofas, the living room adjoins a mirror-walled formal dining space. Beyond the dining room, a combination family and informal dining room flows into to an up-to-date kitchen with granite-topped cabinets and premium-grade appliances. A separate den with en suite bathroom is easily converted to a third bedroom; another guest bedroom has cheeky leopard print wall-to-wall carpeting; and the sprawling master suite encompasses a lavish bathroom and two fitted walk-in closets plus a large dressing area.

Peters, producer of the 1976 “A Star Is Born” film, but not certified by the Producers Guild of America as eligible for an Oscar as a producer on the blockbuster 2018 redo, has previously owned an impressive variety of homes in some of L.A.’s most expensive nooks and crannies. A stately Georgian manor in the notoriously opulent Beverly Park enclave above Beverly Hills was sold in 2002 for $10.5 million. And in 2009, he took in $12 million on the sale of a six-acre hilltop spread in the prime, lower Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills that was once owned by pioneering film director King Vidor.