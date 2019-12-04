×
George Lucas Drops $28 Million on Beach House Next Door

By

George Lucas House
Location:
Carpinteria, Calif.
Price:
$28 million
Size:
Two acres with modest house, guesthouse and barn

Semi-retired filmmaker George Lucas, whose money-minting “Star Wars” franchise has more than half a dozen film and television projects in various stages of production, has considerably and at great expense expanded his already substantial property holdings along an exclusive stretch of beach in the California seaside community of Carpinteria, spending $28 million in an off-market deal to acquire a beachfront property next door to another beachfront property he’s owned since 2010 when he snatched it up for almost $20 million. As the property was not listed on the open market, details are scant. However, sources with knowledge of the transaction told The Wall Street Journal, the first to report the sale, the just over two-acre property includes a modest Cape Cod-style home set near the water’s edge as well as a detached guest house and small barn just inside the gated entrance.

Some of the other many showbiz folk who own or have owned ocean-front homes along the same ultra-exclusive street include Kevin Costner, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, who sold a striking, glass-walled contemporary earlier this year for $23 million, a staggering $4.4 million more than they paid less than two years earlier.

The innovative and powerful filmmaker, who presides over a $6.4 billion fortune, and his wife, Mellody Hobson, president of a Chicago-based investment firm, are hardcore real estate ballers who maintain a fat portfolio of luxury homes easily worth $150-200 million. In addition to the nearly 5,000-acre Skywalker Ranch compound near the northern California community of Nicasio, a retreat with state-of-the-art screening rooms and filmmaking facilities, he’s long maintained a multi-acre estate anchored by a mansion of more than 15,000 square feet in the nearby town of San Anselmo.

In the spring of 2015 Lucas and Hobson, scheduled to open the Lucas Museum of Narrrative Art in Los Angeles next year, ponied up nearly $19 million for a sprawling penthouse atop an ultra-luxe high-rise along Chicago’s prestigious Magnificent Mile. And, almost exactly two years later they paid recently deceased billionaire businessman H. Ross Perot close to $34 million in an off-market deal for a late 1920s Spanish villa in a plum pocket of L.A.’s Bel Air neighborhood. Previous owners of the illustrious, not quite one-acre estate include Maverick Records founder Freddy DeMann and entertainment industry executive Robert Daly and his late ex-wife, activist philanthropist Nancy Daly Riordan.

