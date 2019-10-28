×
Former ‘Today’ Producer Don Nash Lists Waterside Retreat

Location:
Rowayton, Conn.
Price:
$3.5 million
Size:
4,344 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

An East Coast birdie making its way south for the winter stopped to chirp that award-winning former “Today” executive producer Don Nash has his spectacularly sited home in the sleepy, postcard-perfect coastal village of Rowayton, Conn., up for grabs at $3.5 million. The seven-time Emmy winning morning-show veteran, who stepped down from his vaunted post in early 2018, in the aftermath of Matt Lauer’s dismissal for allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” acquired the picturesquely positioned waterside haven about four-and-a-half years ago for a bit more than $2.4 million.

Listings held by Gaylen Nash of William Pitt Sotheby’s Int’l Realty indicate the family-sized farmhouse-inspired contemporary, about an hour’s drive outside Midtown Manhattan, sits just down the road from the hilariously named Wee Burn Beach Club on a quarter-acre waterfront peninsula with up to five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a little more than 4,300 square feet.

Originally built in 1980 but extensively re-imagined and brought up to date over the last several years, the board-and-batten-sided two-story residence has lofty, light-filled open-plan living and entertaining spaces that feature bleached white oak floorboards, art-friendly chalk-white walls and huge windows that frame serene, wrap-around views over Farm Creek. Anchored by a simple yet imposing, TV-surmounted fireplace, the combination living and dining space stretches to more than 44-feet-long and the open kitchen has tons of storage in bespoke cabinets plus an expensive array of top-end appliances and a clever, T-shaped island with integrated dining table. Along with a two-car garage, the main floor is completed by an over-sized mudroom with laundry facilities, a small office or den and a nicely secluded en-suite bedroom for guests or staff.

Upstairs, a couple of guest and family bedrooms with walk-in closets are joined by a family room easily converted to another bedroom and a study where Nash keeps his trove of Emmy statuettes, not to mention a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award. The master suite, also upstairs, measures more than 31-feet-long under a vaulted ceiling with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a crisply rendered contemporary bathroom. French doors lead to a private deck with panoramic, 270-degree views. Back downstairs, the kitchen and dining area spill out through glass doors to a large deck from which there’s a cinematic sweep over the reedy coastline and, just below the house, a private dock is tucked into a tiny cove.

