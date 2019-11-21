David Katzenberg Lists Sunset Strip Monterey Colonial

Film and television producer-director David Katzenberg, 30-something year old son of near-billionaire entertainment industry heavy hitter Jeffrey Katzenberg, would like to sell a home just above L.A.’s ever-chic Sunset Strip with an asking price of $5.35 million. Director and producer of dozens of episodes of the period primetime sitcom “The Goldbergs” and its spin-off “Schooled,” and set to produce the sequel films “Beetlejuice 2” and “Gremlins 3,” Katzenberg stands to realize a substantial, profit on the pristinely maintained property he picked up almost seven years ago from powerhouse Hollywood polymath Simon Kinberg for just short of $3.5 million.

Almost completely hidden behind an exceptionally tall privet hedge and fortified behind driveway gates, the handsome, extensively and expensively updated 1930s Monterey Colonial is carefully renovated in a manner that respects the home’s original architectural language and seamlessly integrates contemporary flourishes and modern-day comforts and conveniences. Modest in size by today’s Hollywood standards, the slightly more than 3,200-square-foot property includes a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom main residence plus a poolside cottage with another en suite bedroom attached to the backside of a detached two-car garage.

A horseshoe drive curves up to the front of the house where towering palm trees frame a front door set into a pint-sized porch embellished with fluted pilasters and dentil molding. Dark-stained wood floors and chalky-white walls provide a crisp, up-to-date backdrop in the spacious step-down living room that is filled with natural light from windows on three of its walls. French doors on either side of an imposing carved stone fireplace allow for any easy transition to a terra-cotta tiled dining and lounging loggia enshrouded in mature trees and meticulously clipped boxwood plantings. Sheathed, walls and ceiling, in tan-colored grass cloth, the dining room connects the foyer and a high-end kitchen kitted with high-caliber appliances and ebony stone countertops on steely-grey cabinets. A roomy, adjoining informal dining space includes a huge, thick-cushioned, built-in dining banquette, expertly crafted built-ins that house integrated media equipment. And French doors to a grassy area of the backyard. The main floor is completed by a cozy den/office and a roomy powder room.

An ample guest bedroom with private bathroom shares the upper floor with master suite. The bedroom opens to a private balcony with backyard overlook, the bedroom-sized closet is lined with bespoke built-ins and the compartmentalized bathroom invokes old-school Hollywood glamour with lustrous, dark-stained wood floors, gleaming white marble counters and delicate gold-toned fixtures.

The property is listed with Jonah Wilson at Hilton & Hyland.

Katzenberg previously owned a 1920s Spanish bungalow nipped down a quiet street just above the Sunset Strip, on the ritzy border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, he picked up in 2006 for $1.55 million and sold in 2013 for about the same amount to “Million Dollar Listing” star and Rodeo Realty agent Josh Flagg who, in turn, sold the property in 2015 for exactly $1.9 million.