David Chase Snags Santa Monica Villa

Santa Monica, Calif.
$6.675 million
(approx.) 4,700 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Seven-time Emmy winning TV producer David Chase, creator of the HBO cult-favorite mob series “The Sopranos,” has splashed out nearly $6.7 million for an extensively updated 1930s Spanish villa in a particularly plum Santa Monica, Calif., neighborhood. Presiding over a slightly elevated corner parcel of about a quarter-acre and measuring in at almost 4,700 square feet, the six-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom residence is secured behind high gates and just barely peeks out above a gigantic hedge.

Just inside the front door, the foyer features antique black-and-white marble floor tiles, a curved staircase with intricately scrolled wrought-iron banisters and an antique light fixture hung from a wood-paneled ceiling. To one side is a step down living room with delicately carved stone fireplace and, on the other, an ample formal dining room. At the rear of the house, a bright-white high-en eat-in kitchen that offers all the accouterment necessary for a gourmet cook is open to a sprawling den and family room flooded with light though huge skylights. French doors in the kitchen and family room spill out to the backyard with its outdoor kitchen and swimming pool. The cozy, second-floor master bedroom is replete with a private terrace, a sitting nook with fireplace and a spacious walk-in closet. There’s also a state-of-the art, climate controlled wine cellar and, attached to the backside of a detached two-car garage, a poolside guesthouse with private bathroom and rooftop patio.

The property was listed with David Offer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California; Susan Keefer, also with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, repped Chase in the deal.

Chase previously owned two neighboring penthouses atop the same apartment house in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. The smaller of the two, acquired in 2014 for $4.6 million, was sold in 2017 at a $350,000 loss. And, earlier this year, after more than two years on the market with declining prices that started at almost $12 million, he took a heart-stopping $2+ million loss on the sale of the larger, generously terraced three-bedroom penthouse he snapped up in late 2012 for almost $9.7 million and sold for close to $7.6 million to Canadian professional tennis player Milos Raonic.

