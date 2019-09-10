Chudney Ross Drops Millions on Striking Venice Architectural

Once derided as a hotbed of gang activity, the inland area of L.A.’s rapidly-gentrifying Venice seaside neighborhood is emerging as an epicenter for lavish contemporary architecture and commeasurately hefty real estate prices. Tinseltown scion Natasha Gregson Wagner recently sold her inland Venice home for an area-record $6.8 million; just a couple blocks away, fellow scion Chudney Ross has shelled out nearly $3.3 million for an equally striking new home.

A unique facade of corrugated metal and hardwood greets guests as they traipse past a drought-tolerant native garden and towering tree to the home’s all-glass front door. The long, narrow .14-acre lot predicated a similarly long, narrow house — the nearly 3,300 sq. ft. structure features lengthy hallways with stunning light-oak hardwood floors. A glassy living room lies just before an eat-in chef’s kitchen with pricey Thermador appliances, marble countertops, and custom-designed walnut cabinetry. Beyond that is a spacious family/dining room area with built-in flatscreen TV, and somewhere downstairs is a guest/maid’s bedroom with ensuite bath.

Up the floating metal-and-wood staircase lie three more bedrooms, all of them ensuite. The spacious owner’s complex features oak floors, a sitting area, a bath with soaking tub, walk-in closet and private outdoor overlooking the the surrounding neighborhood. Back downstairs, plentiful rows of glass sliders lead from almost every public room to the backyard, where a long patch of grass flows out to a rectangular saltwater swimming pool with inset spa. Just beyond that, a detached two-car garage is accessed from a discreet alleyway, providing celeb-style privacy for residential arrivals and departures.

Ross, an occasional television producer (“Mesmerized”) is the daughter of prolific music manager Robert Ellis Silberstein and legendary songstress Diana Ross, and has been married to her longtime partner Joshua Faulkner since last year, when they wed in a lavish Maui, Hawaii celebration. Records reveal the couple won’t have far to move — their current residence is in the same Venice neighborhood, just a short handful of blocks away. That 2,400 sq. ft. Venice “starter” cottage, it turns out, is technically owned by Diana Ross herself, who quietly picked up the property in 2013 for just over $1.6 million.

Laurie Woolner and Jesse Weinberg of Keller Williams held the listing; Gretchen Barth of Westside Estate Agency repped Ross.