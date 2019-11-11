×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Star Is Born’ Producer Bill Gerber Sells Midcentury Modern Gem to Wendy Abrams

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
bill-gerber-house
20 View Gallery
Seller:
Bill & Eve Gerber
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$9.3 million
Size:
4,460 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths

Last year, the Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper vehicle “A Star Is Born” debuted to rave reviews, sold-out theaters and a vast array of award nominations. And top-billed producer Bill Gerber already has another smash hit on his hands: the sale of his dynamic midcentury modern home in Beverly Hills. Records show the Hollywood veteran quietly sold the property — the so-called Kritzer House — earlier this year, off-market and without fanfare.

Designed by British-born master architect Rex Lotery, the hilltop structure was built in 1966 for the Kritzer family, who retained ownership of the property for more than 40 years. In 2008, the the house was sold for the first time to Gerber and his wife Eve; records show they forked out $4.75 million for the premises. This latest transaction was recorded for just over $9.3 million, revealing the property has nearly doubled in value over the past decade.

The midcentury abode’s new keeper is Wendy Abrams, a prominent Chicago-based philanthropist and major donor to Democratic causes and candidates. Abrams is married to Jim Abrams, the COO of healthcare giant Medline Industries. She’s also the sister of Charles Mills, Medline’s CEO, and a first cousin of Medline president Andy Mills. Medline Industries is one of the largest healthcare manufacturers and distributors in the country, and has remained a private, family-owned company since its founding more than 100 years ago.

According to his former home’s off-market listing, Gerber hired the specialists at L.A.-based Kovac Design Studio to painstakingly restore and update his flat-roofed architectural extravaganza. The result, as seen in the gallery photos, perfectly retains Lotery’s original vision while including all the modern conveniences of today: the kitchen sports high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances, there’s a new soaking tub and dual vanities in the master suite, and trendy new glass sliders invite the California sunshine inside the nearly 4,500 sq. ft. structure.

Midway up a pine tree-lined street, a long gated driveway leads uphill to a generous motorcourt and carriage porch just before the house. From there, a short walkway leads to the front door, which opens directly into a light-filled living area with rows of clerestory windows, a wood-burning fireplace and honey-hued hardwood floors. Towering walls of glass provide that quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor living, and there’s a plush outdoor family room with views of the surrounding treetops.

The rest of the home is a satisfyingly organic and dramatic blend of hardwoods, steel and glass. Spaces include a formal dining room, a library — where the bookshelves are actually filled with real books, something of a rarity these days — and a detached office with private entry. Acclaimed landscape designer Pamela Burton designed the desirably private grounds, which feature a mix of mature trees, gardens and hardscaped areas — an outdoor dining/patio space and swimming pool. Below the pool, a flat grassy pad has ample space for a dog run and a hammock for outdoor siestas.

Once upon a time in Brentwood Park, the Gerbers owned a charming East Coast-style traditional home that was sold in 2007 for $10.5 million to fellow entertainment industry veteran Stefan Sonnenfeld. That property, incidentally, is now owned by “Stranger Things” executive producer Shawn Levy.

Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency held the Rex Lotery listing; Max Nelson of Compass repped Abrams.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Bill Gerber House Beverly Hills

    'A Star Is Born' Producer Bill Gerber Sells Midcentury Modern Gem to Wendy Abrams

    Last year, the Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper vehicle “A Star Is Born” debuted to rave reviews, sold-out theaters and a vast array of award nominations. And top-billed producer Bill Gerber already has another smash hit on his hands: the sale of his dynamic midcentury modern home in Beverly Hills. Records show the Hollywood veteran [...]

  • Persia Dime House Los Angeles

    Toronto Socialite Spends $32 Million on Nile Niami-Designed Estate

    A striking residence in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood recently sold for about $32.3 million, one of the most expensive transactions ever recorded in that perennially desirable pocket of the 90210. Set on a particularly prestigious street lined with stately homes, the pricey property borders the notoriously clannish Los Angeles Country Club and was designed [...]

  • Jeff Lewis House

    ‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Flipping Out in The 90210

    House flipping reality TV dynamo and designer Jeff Lewis, the persnickety, detail-oriented star of Bravo’s “Flipping Out,” has put a secluded, freshly rehabbed home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area* of Los Angeles on the block at just under $3.5 million. The sometimes imperious and pathologically itchy-footed real estate investor and entrepreneur, engaged in [...]

  • Chanel West Coast House Los Angeles

    Chanel West Coast Picks Up Hollywood Modern

    Though she’s barely out of her 20s, Chelsea Dudley — the reality TV vixen-turned-rapper better known as Chanel West Coast — has been famous for well over a decade, first coming to public attention as Rob Dyrdek’s receptionist on the original season of “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.” Her popularity with viewers eventually saw her transition [...]

  • Lacey Chabert House

    Lacey Chabert Lands Family-Sized Home in the Suburbs

    A family-sized traditional on a wide, leafy street in the prosperous, largely unsung suburban foothills above the San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana, Calif., has been sold to “Mean Girls” star Lacey Chabert at a nip under $1.9 million. The 30-something year old former child actor is a showbiz veteran with decades of experience who [...]

  • Garrett Camp House Hollywood Hills

    Uber's Garrett Camp Sells Brand New Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Though the market for high-end Hollywood Hills homes remains sluggish at best, Uber’s multibillionaire co-founder Garrett Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have managed to unload their snazzy house above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip after just two months on the market. Public records show the property went for $9.6 million to local entrepreneur Darren [...]

  • Sebastian Maniscalco House

    Sebastian Maniscalco Lists Flamboyant L.A. Home

    Standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and artist Lana Gomez have floated their eye-catching residence in the conveniently central Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles on the market at $4.5 million. Behind secured entry gates and a fastidiously clipped hedge, the just over ten-year-old Mediterranean villa was purchased by the 2019 MTV VMA host close to six [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad