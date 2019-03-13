‘Wonder Park’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in row with “Wonder Park.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.32 million through Sunday for 1,503 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Loud House” and “The Voice.”

Just behind “Wonder Park” in second place: Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” which saw 894 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.82 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Us” (EMV: $4.14 million), Focus Features’ “Captive State” ($3.85 million) and CBS Films’ “Five Feet Apart” ($3.42 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Us” and “Five Feet Apart” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).