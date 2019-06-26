Tristan Thompson Splurges on $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

Though he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the dewy dawn of his professional career, Tristan Thompson spends a substantial amount of offseason time in Los Angeles, far removed from the Buckeye state. And with an $82 million contract under his designer belt, he can certainly well afford a lavish vacation residence.

The NBA baller, who famously sired a daughter with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and launched a media frenzy by reportedly indulging in a brief fling with social media celebrity Jordyn Woods, has selected a brand-new mansion in the increasingly swank San Fernando Valley community of Encino. Built on speculation by an L.A.-based apparel entrepreneur, the vaguely Cape Cod/contemporary mini-compound confection boasts seven bedrooms in nearly 10,000 square feet of living space spread across two separate structures.

All the latest designer home amenities are present here: top-end Wolf and SubZero appliances in the kitchen, an expansive home theater/media room, several marble slab fireplaces, European oak wood floors, and a hedonistic master suite with two marble-swathed bathrooms and two walk-in closets. Six-foot-ten Thompson will particularly appreciate the vaulted ceilings throughout, plus the three-car garage for his small fleet of exotic automobiles, which includes a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Maybach.

The listing, presented by Rodeo Realty’s Adi Livyatan, terms the 1,580 sq. ft. pool house “a real treat.” And indeed, the spacious accessory abode sports a family room and kitchenette, plus two guest bedrooms and a full bath. The resort-like backyard additionally features an outdoor kitchen, a pool set below a raised spa, a firepit, and a sprawling lawn. One particularly flamboyance feature is the back patio, which is hewn entirely from thick slabs of Thassos marble. Naturally, the entire property is walled and gated — and protected with a state-of-the-art security system, to boot.

But perhaps best of all, Thompson can take comfort in knowing that his neighbors are every bit as wildly rich as he. His new Encino manse sits right between two substantially larger estates, one a $10.7 million manse owned by ex-Dodgers ace Jimmy Rollins and the other owned by billionaire Gustavo Romero Bringas, heir to a Mexican poultry empire, and his California-bred wife Rhonda Romero.

Kate Newton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Thompson.