×

Tristan Thompson Splurges on $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
tristan-thompson-encino-house
tristan-thompson-house-15
tristan-thompson-house-13
tristan-thompson-house-12
tristan-thompson-house-11
View Gallery 17 Images
Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.5 million
Size:
9,864 square feet, 7 beds, 7.5 baths

Though he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the dewy dawn of his professional career, Tristan Thompson spends a substantial amount of offseason time in Los Angeles, far removed from the Buckeye state. And with an $82 million contract under his designer belt, he can certainly well afford a lavish vacation residence.

The NBA baller, who famously sired a daughter with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and launched a media frenzy by reportedly indulging in a brief fling with social media celebrity Jordyn Woods, has selected a brand-new mansion in the increasingly swank San Fernando Valley community of Encino. Built on speculation by an L.A.-based apparel entrepreneur, the vaguely Cape Cod/contemporary mini-compound confection boasts seven bedrooms in nearly 10,000 square feet of living space spread across two separate structures.

All the latest designer home amenities are present here: top-end Wolf and SubZero appliances in the kitchen, an expansive home theater/media room, several marble slab fireplaces, European oak wood floors, and a hedonistic master suite with two marble-swathed bathrooms and two walk-in closets. Six-foot-ten Thompson will particularly appreciate the vaulted ceilings throughout, plus the three-car garage for his small fleet of exotic automobiles, which includes a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Maybach.

More Dirt

The listing, presented by Rodeo Realty’s Adi Livyatan, terms the 1,580 sq. ft. pool house “a real treat.” And indeed, the spacious accessory abode sports a family room and kitchenette, plus two guest bedrooms and a full bath. The resort-like backyard additionally features an outdoor kitchen, a pool set below a raised spa, a firepit, and a sprawling lawn. One particularly flamboyance feature is the back patio, which is hewn entirely from thick slabs of Thassos marble. Naturally, the entire property is walled and gated — and protected with a state-of-the-art security system, to boot.

But perhaps best of all, Thompson can take comfort in knowing that his neighbors are every bit as wildly rich as he. His new Encino manse sits right between two substantially larger estates, one a $10.7 million manse owned by ex-Dodgers ace Jimmy Rollins and the other owned by billionaire Gustavo Romero Bringas, heir to a Mexican poultry empire, and his California-bred wife Rhonda Romero.

Kate Newton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Thompson.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Dirt

  • Tyra Banks House

    Tyra Banks Pays Over Asking For Pacific Palisades Fixer Upper

    Veteran Supermodel, reality television tycoon and increasingly prolific high-end property flipper Tyra Banks used her deep pockets to beat out multiple other buyers and plunk down not quite $3.1 million, more than $200,000 over the almost $2.85 million asking price, for a modest fixer upper in a prime neighborhood of Los Angeles’ low-key but high-cost [...]

  • Tristan Thompson House

    Tristan Thompson Splurges on $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

    Though he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the dewy dawn of his professional career, Tristan Thompson spends a substantial amount of offseason time in Los Angeles, far removed from the Buckeye state. And with an $82 million contract under his designer belt, he can certainly well afford a lavish vacation residence. The NBA baller, who famously [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi List Oceanfront Contemporary

    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, two of Hollywood’s most prolific ultra high-end house flippers, have put their oceanfront estate in Carpinteria, Calif., up for sale at $24 million, a 29% increase above the $18.6 million the property mad couple paid for the one-plus acre spread not even two years ago. Long owned by prominent [...]

  • Steve Martin House

    Steve Martin Seeks Buyer in Beverly Hills

    Steve Martin has hung a not-quite $2.15 million price tag on the smaller of his two residences that are discreetly tucked into a little-known Beverly Hills, Calif., cul-de-sac in the ruggedly ritzy mountains between Coldwater and Laurel Canyons. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the semi-retired septuagenarian actor, writer and producer, also accomplished [...]

  • Jerry Perenchio Hous

    ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Mansion Gets Super-Sized Price Cut

    After an epic $50 million price cut, the legendary Los Angeles estate of late billionaire Jerry Perenchio, in the tony heart of Bel Air and known as Chartwell, is now listed at $195 million. Astronomically high as it may be, the drastically reduced new asking price pushes up on half of the preposterously optimistic $350 [...]

  • David Sacks House

    Yammer Founder David Sacks Seeks $22.5 Million for Silicon Valley Estate

    A lavish compound on one of the best streets in Atherton — arguably the most desirable neighborhood in all of Silicon Valley — has popped up for sale with a hefty $22.5 million ask. Owned by angel investor David Sacks and his longtime wife Jacqueline Tortorice, the one-acre property features a traditional-style mansion and guesthouse [...]

  • Kate Spade Apartment

    Manhattan Home of Late Fashion Maven Kate Spade Comes to Market

    The New York City apartment where late fashion designer Kate Spade died just over a year ago has come to market at $6.35 million. Spade and husband, Andy Spade, also her business partner in the Kate Spade New York luxury fashion brand and its various spinoff labels, bought the eight-room Park Avenue spread 20 years [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad