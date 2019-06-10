×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shaun White Lists Blufftop Malibu Compound for $27 Million

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
shaun-white-malibu
shaun_white_malibu_27
shaun_white_malibu_26
shaun_white_malibu_25
shaun_white_malibu_24
View Gallery 30 Images
Seller:
Shaun White
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$27.3 million
Size:
Two houses totaling 4,339 square feet, 6 beds, 6 baths

Summer is upon us, and with the heat traditionally comes swarms of qualified buyers seeking an oceanside investment. Shaun White is hoping at least one of them will take a shine to his cliffside two-house compound in Malibu, which has just popped up for grabs with a heavy-duty total asking price of $27.25 million.

The two side-by-side yet uncombined properties are being marketed separately by Coldwell Banker’s Chris Cortazzo and Lily Harfouche, one with a $14.5 million ask and the other at $12.75 million. Both feature just over an acre of land on what is arguably the most fashionable avenue in the celeb-favored Point Dume neighborhood.

Should both houses sell for anywhere near their current price tags, White will realize a substantial return on his investment. Records show the 32-year-old Olympian skateboarder/snowboarder-turned-apparel entrepreneur paid just under $20 million for the two properties in two separate transactions, the first in 2013 and the latter in 2016.

More Dirt

The $14.5 million estate, acquired by White in 2013 for about $9 million, was recently leased to Frank Ocean and reportedly occupied by Ocean’s mother, skincare entrepreneur Katonya Breaux. Previously owned by “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, the gated property features a low-slung ranch-style house with hardwood floors, dramatic walls of glass, a renovated kitchen with a vintage range and high-end appliances, and two separate family rooms. A unique detached “owner’s suite” includes a spa-like bath, spacious walk-in closet and private patio.

Although the property does not currently sport a swimming pool pool, the terraced backyard features unstoppable sunset views over the Pacific Ocean and a long private stairway leading down to Westward Beach. There’s also an outdoor jacuzzi and — on the opposite side of the home — an al fresco dining area with fire pit and BBQ.

And just over yonder wall is the guest house property, currently saddled with a $12.75 million ask. Back in late 2016, White paid Dictionary.com founder Brian Kariger $10.75 million for the house, which was also once owned by the aforementioned Fleiss.

The modestly sized, vaguely Craftsman two-story home features just under 2,200 sq. feet of living space and is invisible from the street, discreetly tucked behind gates and towering hedges on a bluff with head-on sunset views over the ocean.

Like its next door neighbor, the structure’s living spaces are finished with glossy hardwood floors and a tongue-and-groove wood ceiling. There’s a combo living and dining room with fireplace and terrace access. Two bedrooms on the upper floor share a marble bathroom; the lower-level family room has a hidden sleeping nook accessible by a short ladder through a window-sized portal. The expansive kitchen has countertops finished in matte black contrasted with crisp white custom cabinets and chic designer appliances, while nearby French doors open to a trellis-shaded terrace with a barbecue. Just beyond that is a rather giant swimming pool set into a well-irrigated lawn that sweeps down to the bluff’s edge.

Although he seems keen to exit Malibu, White still maintains other residential ties to LA. Records show he holds the keys to not one but two homes in the Hollywood Hills, the smaller a $1.6 million Laurel Canyon bungalow and the larger a $3.7 million midcentury modern in the coveted Outpost Estates neighborhood. And over in the Big Apple, White continues to own a petite penthouse in Manhattan’s trendy East Village. Purchased in 2014 for $2.9 million, the glassy two-bed condo is currently back on the market with a $2.95 million ask.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Dirt

  • Shaun White Malibu House

    Shaun White Lists Blufftop Malibu Compound for $27 Million

    Summer is upon us, and with the heat traditionally comes swarms of qualified buyers seeking an oceanside investment. Shaun White is hoping at least one of them will take a shine to his cliffside two-house compound in Malibu, which has just popped up for grabs with a heavy-duty total asking price of $27.25 million. The [...]

  • Stephen Dorff Hous

    Stephen Dorff Sells Malibu Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

    After more than a year on the market, Stephen Dorff has sold his beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., for $7.5 million. The third season “True Detective” co-star accepted nearly half a million dollars below the last asking price of $7.98 million and close to $1 million under the original, pie-in-the-sky price of $8.45 million. Nonetheless, [...]

  • Kevin Bright House

    Kevin Bright Seeks Buyer for Broad Beach Compound

    Veteran sitcom director and producer Kevin Bright has put his beachfront compound in Malibu, Calif., on the market at $13.995 million. Situated on more than half of an acre with 80-feet of frontage on prestigious and pricey if rapidly eroding Broad Beach, with off-street parking for more than a dozen cars, the Craftsman-inspired contemporary compound [...]

  • Kent Perkocha House

    Apttus Co-Founder Kent Perkocha Scores $22 Million Atherton Estate

    Over the past decade, the global success of software juggernaut Salesforce has spawned a number of other entrepreneurial software ventures. One of the most high-profile of those is Apttus, a contract management startup built on the Salesforce platform. Founded in 2006 by businessman Kent Perkocha alongside Kirk Krappe and Neehar Giri, Apttus steadily grew to [...]

  • Brad Falchuk House

    Brad Falchuk Lists Showbiz-Pedigreed Brentwood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    As of late last year, newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk had not officially combined their separate households that each includes children from previous marriages. However, the unconventional set up looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the “Pose” co-creator has put his showbiz-pedigreed former bachelor pad in a super-prime area of Los [...]

  • Michael Douglas House

    Michael Douglas Seeks Buyer for Majorca Compound

    International property collecting Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas has his spectacularly sited, cliff-side compound between the itty-bitty villages of Valldemossa and Deià, on the Mediterranean island of Majorca, on the market at roughly $32.5 million. The two-time Oscar winner, who took home a 2018 Golden Globe for his portrayal of the titular role in the Netflix [...]

  • Rachel Whetstone House

    Netflix PR Chief Rachel Whetstone Settles in Laughlin Park

    Longtime Silicon Valley mover and shaker Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s newly anointed Chief Communications Officer, is decamping her residential stronghold in the ritzy NorCal town of Atherton for a new Tinseltown frontier. The extraordinarily well-connected public relations guru has selected a surprisingly modest — if still quite pricey — Los Feliz house within the historic, celeb-favored [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad