Shaun White Lists Blufftop Malibu Compound for $27 Million

Summer is upon us, and with the heat traditionally comes swarms of qualified buyers seeking an oceanside investment. Shaun White is hoping at least one of them will take a shine to his cliffside two-house compound in Malibu, which has just popped up for grabs with a heavy-duty total asking price of $27.25 million.

The two side-by-side yet uncombined properties are being marketed separately by Coldwell Banker’s Chris Cortazzo and Lily Harfouche, one with a $14.5 million ask and the other at $12.75 million. Both feature just over an acre of land on what is arguably the most fashionable avenue in the celeb-favored Point Dume neighborhood.

Should both houses sell for anywhere near their current price tags, White will realize a substantial return on his investment. Records show the 32-year-old Olympian skateboarder/snowboarder-turned-apparel entrepreneur paid just under $20 million for the two properties in two separate transactions, the first in 2013 and the latter in 2016.

The $14.5 million estate, acquired by White in 2013 for about $9 million, was recently leased to Frank Ocean and reportedly occupied by Ocean’s mother, skincare entrepreneur Katonya Breaux. Previously owned by “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, the gated property features a low-slung ranch-style house with hardwood floors, dramatic walls of glass, a renovated kitchen with a vintage range and high-end appliances, and two separate family rooms. A unique detached “owner’s suite” includes a spa-like bath, spacious walk-in closet and private patio.

Although the property does not currently sport a swimming pool pool, the terraced backyard features unstoppable sunset views over the Pacific Ocean and a long private stairway leading down to Westward Beach. There’s also an outdoor jacuzzi and — on the opposite side of the home — an al fresco dining area with fire pit and BBQ.

And just over yonder wall is the guest house property, currently saddled with a $12.75 million ask. Back in late 2016, White paid Dictionary.com founder Brian Kariger $10.75 million for the house, which was also once owned by the aforementioned Fleiss.

The modestly sized, vaguely Craftsman two-story home features just under 2,200 sq. feet of living space and is invisible from the street, discreetly tucked behind gates and towering hedges on a bluff with head-on sunset views over the ocean.

Like its next door neighbor, the structure’s living spaces are finished with glossy hardwood floors and a tongue-and-groove wood ceiling. There’s a combo living and dining room with fireplace and terrace access. Two bedrooms on the upper floor share a marble bathroom; the lower-level family room has a hidden sleeping nook accessible by a short ladder through a window-sized portal. The expansive kitchen has countertops finished in matte black contrasted with crisp white custom cabinets and chic designer appliances, while nearby French doors open to a trellis-shaded terrace with a barbecue. Just beyond that is a rather giant swimming pool set into a well-irrigated lawn that sweeps down to the bluff’s edge.

Although he seems keen to exit Malibu, White still maintains other residential ties to LA. Records show he holds the keys to not one but two homes in the Hollywood Hills, the smaller a $1.6 million Laurel Canyon bungalow and the larger a $3.7 million midcentury modern in the coveted Outpost Estates neighborhood. And over in the Big Apple, White continues to own a petite penthouse in Manhattan’s trendy East Village. Purchased in 2014 for $2.9 million, the glassy two-bed condo is currently back on the market with a $2.95 million ask.