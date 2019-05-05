Ryan Murphy Relists Lavish Laguna Beach Compound

Exceedingly prolific Hollywood titan Ryan Murphy is giving it another go deep behind the Orange Curtain. After first attempting to sell his idiosyncratic Laguna Beach weekend getaway last February (2018) with an $18.75 million ask, the designer-done estate is back with a newly-improved pricetag of $17.75 million.

The serial TV series creator (“Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story”) recently shook up the Tinseltown establishment by signing a record-breaking $300 million deal with Netflix. So, as one of the entertainment industry’s wealthiest men, it’s highly unlikely his desire to divest these O.C. digs are due to a financial crunch. More likely, Murphy’s moving on to other exciting residential projects.

Records show the two-parcel estate was acquired in two separate transactions — the first in 2005, the latter in 2007 — for a total of just under $8 million. Over the years, Murphy has extensively rebuilt and rehabbed every inch of the property. The 1.25-acre property is amazingly large — there’s really nothing like it in the area — and sports panoramic views of the Laguna coastline.

The contemporary compound’s most recent remodel was designed by venerated architect Mark Singer, and the museum-quality mid-century interior decor was done up by designer Cliff Fong. The property is chock-full of name-brand art and furniture, including multiple pieces by the late celeb decorator Billy Haines.

There are two separate structures on the property, plus a poolside pavilion with two extra bathrooms. The 5,000 sq. ft. main house features an open floorplan with numerous skylights and stark concrete floors juxtaposed with the master suite’s delicate rosewood built-ins. The smaller guesthouse has additional beds and baths, plus a great room and another gourmet kitchen. Both homes are sheathed in walls of glass with glorious sunset views over the Pacific.

Avid horticulturists will appreciate the extensive manicured gardens — there are numerous olive trees, exotically sculpted hedges, grassy lawns, and massive graveled patios. There’s even a delicately curved citrus allée designed by the late acclaimed landscape designer Bridget Hedison. Below the terrace hillside is a 43-foot-long swimming pool adjacent to an al fresco concrete entertainment pavilion.

Architectural Digest featured the superbly refined property on the cover of their February 2017 issue. In the story, Murphy described his personal Shangri-La as “Peaceful, clean-lined, modern, and oddly quirky.”

Back up north in Hollywood, Murphy’s main residence is a Spanish Revival mansion in the western Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood. He bought that place — which sits practically atop Sunset Boulevard — in 2010 for $10 million from Diane Keaton. The 28-time Emmy nominee also owns another large L.A. mansion, this one a hacienda-style sprawler located in Brentwood’s sylvan Sullivan Canyon area. After buying that manse in 2013 for $9 million, he’s just now finishing up a six-year remodel.

