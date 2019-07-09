×

Ryan Kavanaugh Cuts Price, Sells Malibu Estate

Ryan Kavanaugh Selling Malibu Mansion
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$8.1 million
Size:
5,338 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathooms plus 1-bed/1.5-bath guesthouse

After three, long and no-doubt frustrating years on and off the market, Ryan Kavanaugh has finally sold his Nantucket-inspired Malibu estate for $8.1 million. Still a tidy sum above the $7 million the film producer and financier paid in 2013, the sale price is nonetheless a far cry from the not quite $10 million originally asked over the summer of 2016 for the one-acre Point Dume spread, which was relisted at nearly $10.7 million about a year ago.

The just shy of 5,400-square-foot, gambrel-roofed main residence features luxuriously relaxed interiors with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, while a two-story guesthouse contains another bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms plus a poolside lounge with complete kitchen. The main house’s front door opens informally directly into a combination living and dining room with a double-height ceiling and a bookshelf-flanked fireplace. The cook-oriented kitchen is decked out at great expense with gray-veined white marble countertops configured around a huge center island and open to a cozily proportioned den and breakfast nook where a gigantic picture window frames a picturesque, over- and through-the-treetops ocean view.

Kavanaugh, who recently announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art film studio and theme park in China, was represented in the deal by his mother, Leslie Kavanaugh, at Rodeo Realty; the buyer was repped by Glen Steele at Pinnacle Estate Properties.

Well known for his penchant for an extravagant lifestyle — during Relativity’s heyday, he reportedly commuted to work from Malibu by helicopter — Kavanaugh has bought and sold a handful of high-priced homes in the Los Angeles area over the past several years. And, indeed, he has another home in Pacific Palisades, a brand-new, custom-built Hamptons-style mansion with spectacular ocean and coastline views, up for sale at $25 million. He additionally owns six adjacent vacant residential parcels along what marketing materials describe as “a city-approved new street” that are available as a group for $25 million.

