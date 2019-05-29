×
Priscilla Presley Turns Profit on Sale of Los Angeles Property

PriscillaPresley_BWs2
PriscillaPresley_BWs3
PriscillaPresley_BWs4
PriscillaPresley_BWs5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.8 million
Size:
2,499 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Priscilla Presley has sold a ranch-style residence on a little-known, pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac in Los Angeles’ Brentwood area for $3.8 million. The occasional actress and bone fide pop culture icon, not seen on the big or little screen since the late 1990s, but slated to appear in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film “Wedding at Graceland,” not only hauled in a substantial amount over the $3.65 million asking price, she many times multiplied the $170,000 she paid for the place in 1976, about three years after she and Elvis Presley were divorced.

Billed in marketing materials as a “major fixer” or tear down and sold in “as-is” condition with “no credits or repairs by seller,” the fairly modest and unquestionably outdated, but well kept, and by no means inexpensive ranch-style residence was built in the late 1940s on just over one-third of an acre with four bedrooms and three bathrooms on not-quite 2,500 square feet. Although the house will likely be radically re-imagined or, even more likely, razed and replaced with a considerably larger spread, the existing living room has minty-green wall-to-wall carpeting and a black marble fireplace, the all-but worn-out kitchen has hardworking, white ceramic tile counters and the family room features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. French doors open several rooms to a concrete patio and classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool alongside a deck that hovers just above a short slope of bedraggled lawn surrounded by an untamed thicket of trees and shrubs.

Presley was represented by Jonah Wilson at Hilton & Hyland and the buyer by Cindy Ambuehl at Compass.

Presley did not occupy the property herself, according to the property gossips at the Los Angeles Times, who first reported the listing. It had long been lived in by her mother, Ann Lillian Wagner-Beaulieu. Presley has, instead, long made her home in far more grand circumstances in a plum pocket of Beverly Hills, where since at least the late 1990s she’s presided over a rambling Mediterranean that is completely invisible behind imposing gates and overlooks just over an acre of manicured gardens, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

