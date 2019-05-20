×
Prince Royce Picks Up Jazzy Studio City Home

Location:
Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.88 million
Size:
3,207 square feet, 4 beds, 4.5 baths

It’s already been an eventful 2019 for Latin music star Prince Royce. The Bronx native, born Geoffrey Rojas, turned 30 shortly after tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actress Emeraude Toubia.

And a new spouse often begets a new house. So it is with the Toubia-Royces — the couple have shelled out just under $1.9 million for a marital abode in a low-key and family-friendly area of Studio City.

The glassy 3,207 sq. ft. contemporary was built new in 2019 and listed by the Arzuman Brothers, a development team that have developed similar properties — most of them located in Studio City and Sherman Oaks — and sold the finished structures to other notable folks. Actors Michael Chiklis and Mike Colter, influencer Amanda Cerny, and ServiceTitan CEO Ara Mahdessian all own Arzuman-built homes.

The walled and gated Royce property features a single-car garage, plus off-street driveway parking for two more vehicles. Guests admitted entrance are sure to be impressed by the wide-plank oak floors and the snazzy eat-in kitchen. Elsewhere are an office and a family room with a fireplace and glass sliders opening to the backyard.

More Dirt

All four bedrooms are ensuite, with the upstairs master additionally featuring a fireplace, walk-in closet, and a designer bathroom slathered in Italian tile, complete with a soaking tub and party-sized shower.

Out back, the mostly hardscaped yard includes a plunge pool with inset spa, multiple sitting areas, and a BBQ station tucked into one corner of the terrace. The full-fledged smart home also includes sophisticated security, lighting, music, and camera systems — all of which can be operated remotely, from the touch of an iPad. Naturally.

While its .13-acre lot isn’t particularly spacious — and does not include a grassy lawn — the Toubia-Royce estate sits directly across the street from a lush (and relatively uncrowded) park, so outdoor activities and a romp place for Fido are, quite literally, just a quick skip away.

Royce first came to prominence in 2010 with the release of his eponymous debut album. The commercially successful record eventually became the bestselling Latin album of 2011 in the United States. Three more successful studio albums followed, including 2014’s “Double Vision,” featuring appearances by Snoop Dogg and Jennifer Lopez. Soon he was serving as Ariana Grande’s opening act on her “Honeymoon” tour and being cast on Hulu’s “East Los High” teen drama series.

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates repped Prince Royce.

