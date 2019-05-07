Pete Wentz Falls Into 90210 Mansion

The hills above Beverly Hills are alive with the weighty jangle of big money. Big celebrity money, to be more precise. Tucked into the mountains between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and the Platinum Triangle are numerous gated communities, all of them bustling with famous folks.

Take the Summit, a mansion-filled enclave located just off legendary Mulholland Drive. Britney Spears lived here during her very public 2007 meltdown, though she’s long since bid those gates adieu. Nowadays, current residents include Serena Williams, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff, Linkin Park’s Brad Delson and music manager Dre London.

And now, add one more famous face into the mix: Pete Wentz, bassist for the rock band Fall Out Boy.

Wentz and his band burst onto the music scene in the mid 2000s, quickly achieving the sort of widespread teenage adulation most wannabe rockers can only dream about. With his bandmates, Wentz sports four Billboard #1 albums, and the group continues to see success 15-plus years after their debut.

Despite being Fall Out Boy’s bassist — and not the lead singer — Wentz has arguably become the band’s face. He sports more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and achieved much notoriety for his tumultuous (and short-lived) marriage to singer Ashlee Simpson. But that’s ancient history — today, 39-year-old Wentz has settled down to the quiet dad life with his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper.

Anyway, records show that Wentz coughed up exactly $5.5 million for his new rocker-chic digs. (It should be noted that homes in the Summit, while possessing the 90210 zip code, are geographically located in the Studio City hills and nowhere near Beverly Hills city proper.)

The deal was inked off-market, though the house was up for lease earlier this year (2019) at a $27,500 monthly rate. And the seller — who owned the 1987 structure for 15 years — also has a music connection. He’s Randy Spendlove, a Grammy-winning executive best-known as Paramount’s president of motion picture music.

Described in listing materials as a “Mediterranean-style estate,” the gated spread features a front-facing three-car garage and a long flagstone driveway.

A double-height entryway features dark brown hardwood floors abutting a curved staircase. The step-down formal living room includes a large fireplace, and the formal dining room is attached to the eat-in, upgraded kitchen. Elsewhere, a large family room includes another fireplace and a wet bar.

There are six spacious bedrooms in the 5,622 square-foot structure. The upstairs master includes his-and-hers closets, a balcony and a somewhat cramped-looking gym.

Several sets of French doors allow access to the home’s backyard, which sports a pool/spa combo, formal gardens, a large grassy lawn and a poolside cabana with full outdoor kitchen. The 3/4-acre lot sits at the very back of the Summit — thus, it is among the most private properties in the enclave — and abuts open land. The Wentzes are literally walking distance from a slew of popular nature/hiking trails in and around the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

Wentz and Camp currently reside in good ol’ Encino, in a rather oddball mid-century ranch that appears to have been partially converted into a quasi-Spanish-Revival-style structure some years ago. Located in the sought-after Amestoy Estates part of town, that gated mini-estate has a pool and nearly 4,400 square feet of living space. Wentz picked up the casa in 2014, paying previous owners Eric Benet and Manuela Testolini — she’s the ex-wife of the late, great music legend Prince — nearly $2 million for the keys.

Compass’ Tomer Fridman had the Summit listing. Thomas Atamian, also of Compass, repped Wentz.