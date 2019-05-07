×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Wentz Falls Into 90210 Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
pete_wentz_house_beverly_hills
pete_wentz_house_2
pete_wentz_house_3
pete_wentz_house_4
pete_wentz_house_5
View Gallery 19 Images
Location:
The Summit, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.5 million
Size:
5,622 square feet, 6 beds, 5 baths

The hills above Beverly Hills are alive with the weighty jangle of big money. Big celebrity money, to be more precise. Tucked into the mountains between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and the Platinum Triangle are numerous gated communities, all of them bustling with famous folks.

Take the Summit, a mansion-filled enclave located just off legendary Mulholland Drive. Britney Spears lived here during her very public 2007 meltdown, though she’s long since bid those gates adieu. Nowadays, current residents include Serena Williams, Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff, Linkin Park’s Brad Delson and music manager Dre London.

And now, add one more famous face into the mix: Pete Wentz, bassist for the rock band Fall Out Boy.

Wentz and his band burst onto the music scene in the mid 2000s, quickly achieving the sort of widespread teenage adulation most wannabe rockers can only dream about. With his bandmates, Wentz sports four Billboard #1 albums, and the group continues to see success 15-plus years after their debut.

More Dirt

Despite being Fall Out Boy’s bassist — and not the lead singer — Wentz has arguably become the band’s face. He sports more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and achieved much notoriety for his tumultuous (and short-lived) marriage to singer Ashlee Simpson. But that’s ancient history — today, 39-year-old Wentz has settled down to the quiet dad life with his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper.

Anyway, records show that Wentz coughed up exactly $5.5 million for his new rocker-chic digs. (It should be noted that homes in the Summit, while possessing the 90210 zip code, are geographically located in the Studio City hills and nowhere near Beverly Hills city proper.)

The deal was inked off-market, though the house was up for lease earlier this year (2019) at a $27,500 monthly rate. And the seller — who owned the 1987 structure for 15 years — also has a music connection. He’s Randy Spendlove, a Grammy-winning executive best-known as Paramount’s president of motion picture music.

Described in listing materials as a “Mediterranean-style estate,” the gated spread features a front-facing three-car garage and a long flagstone driveway.

A double-height entryway features dark brown hardwood floors abutting a curved staircase. The step-down formal living room includes a large fireplace, and the formal dining room is attached to the eat-in, upgraded kitchen. Elsewhere, a large family room includes another fireplace and a wet bar.

There are six spacious bedrooms in the 5,622 square-foot structure. The upstairs master includes his-and-hers closets, a balcony and a somewhat cramped-looking gym.

Several sets of French doors allow access to the home’s backyard, which sports a pool/spa combo, formal gardens, a large grassy lawn and a poolside cabana with full outdoor kitchen. The 3/4-acre lot sits at the very back of the Summit — thus, it is among the most private properties in the enclave — and abuts open land. The Wentzes are literally walking distance from a slew of popular nature/hiking trails in and around the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

Wentz and Camp currently reside in good ol’ Encino, in a rather oddball mid-century ranch that appears to have been partially converted into a quasi-Spanish-Revival-style structure some years ago. Located in the sought-after Amestoy Estates part of town, that gated mini-estate has a pool and nearly 4,400 square feet of living space. Wentz picked up the casa in 2014, paying previous owners Eric Benet and Manuela Testolini — she’s the ex-wife of the late, great music legend Prince — nearly $2 million for the keys.

Compass’ Tomer Fridman had the Summit listing. Thomas Atamian, also of Compass, repped Wentz.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Dirt

  • Pete Wentz House Los Angeles

    Pete Wentz Falls Into 90210 Mansion

    The hills above Beverly Hills are alive with the weighty jangle of big money. Big celebrity money, to be more precise. Tucked into the mountains between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and the Platinum Triangle are numerous gated communities, all of them bustling with famous folks. Take the Summit, a mansion-filled enclave located just off [...]

  • Chris Martin Buys Ranch House in

    Chris Martin Stocks Up on Malibu Property

    Coldplay front man Chris Martin is quickly becoming a Malibu property mogul, having beefed up his already considerable holdings with the surreptitious, nearly $5.5 million acquisition of an architect-renovated ranch house in the popular, pricey and celeb-saturated Point Dume area. Built in 1960 but recently reimagined in an understated, relaxed and whimsically sophisticated manner by [...]

  • Jamie Foxx Buys Home for Family

    Jamie Foxx Buys His Baby Mama an Agoura Hills Mini-Mansion

    Famously private multihyphenate Jamie Foxx just couldn’t resist making some very public property waves in the far western suburbs of Los Angeles. The Oscar- and Grammy-award winner recently shelled out $1.69 million for a large house in an unincorporated section of Agoura Hills. The property was acquired to house his baby mama Kristin Grannis, mother [...]

  • Jennifer Lawrence Hunting for New York

    Jennifer Lawrence House-Hunting in New York City

    Though she’s widely reported to own a house-sized condo in lower Manhattan that she may or may not have ever occupied, newly engaged leading lady Jennifer Lawrence and her art gallerist fiancé, Cooke Maroney, were recently spotted peeping around pricy apartments with a high-profile broker from Douglas Elliman Real Estate in some of downtown New [...]

  • Alki David House Malibu

    Billionaire Alki David Nabs $19 Million Malibu Mansion

    It’s already been a rough 2019 for eccentric billionaire Alkiviades “Alki” David. The 51-year-old Hologram USA founder — he’s the guy who visually resurrected Tupac and Michael Jackson for performances at Coachella and the Billboard Music Awards, respectively — has been fighting a pesky series of lawsuits from former employees. Among other things, the suits [...]

  • Baron Davis House

    Baron Davis Quietly Sells Posh Palisades Pad

    As spring morphs into summer, the icy freeze plaguing our high-end LA real estate market is finally beginning to thaw. Sales are on the uptick once again. Realtors, rejoice! Let the greenbacks rain down on your Easter bonnets like sands through the proverbial hourglass. One lucky dude benefitting from the reenergized property scene is former [...]

  • Ryan Murphy House Laguna Beach

    Ryan Murphy Relists Lavish Laguna Beach Compound

    Exceedingly prolific Hollywood titan Ryan Murphy is giving it another go deep behind the Orange Curtain. After first attempting to sell his idiosyncratic Laguna Beach weekend getaway last February (2018) with an $18.75 million ask, the designer-done estate is back with a newly-improved pricetag of $17.75 million. The serial TV series creator (“Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad