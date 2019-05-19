×
YouTube Star Michael Stevens Snags Hollywood Hideaway

Location:
Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.19 million
Size:
1,853 square feet, 3 beds, 3 baths

Say “YouTube star” to the average person, and they’ll likely envision controversial gamers a la PewDiePie or entertainers like Logan and Jake Paul.

But there is another equally successful — if perhaps not quite so publicity-hungry — subset of YouTube fame: educators. Teachers worldwide, aware that many of their pupils rely on the ‘Tube for entertainment, have increasingly turned to the platform for engaging educational content. And the platform’s most successful educational content creator appears to be a 33-year-old man named Michael Stevens.

As of May 2019, Stevens had over 14.4 million subscribers and 1.5 billion lifetime video views on his main Vsauce channel, making him one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet. His videos, which deal with themes of science, philosophy, culture, and illusion, have earned him a role as a Google content strategist, led him to present several Ted talks, and spearheaded collaborations with Bill Nye, among other big names in the scientific world. Stevens is also the creator and host of the YouTube Red series “Mind Field.”

More Dirt

All that teaching has now earned Stevens a $2.19 million home in the eastern Hollywood Hills nabe. Set high above celeb-favored Beachwood Canyon, the pastel-colored house was built in 1953 and underwent a major renovation in the late 1970s, per records. There’s a detached two-car garage and off-street parking for up to four more vehicles, a rarity in these tightly-packed hills. Naturally, the entire property is walled, gated, and camera-secured for ultimate privacy.

The relatively modest 1,853 sq. ft. home sports vaulted ceilings and oversized windows that frame long views over the surrounding hills. Grouted tile floors run throughout most of the structure. The kitchen has mid-grade stainless appliances, while the living/great room has a fireplace. Elsewhere are a large office/library with bookshelves, and a master bath with jacuzzi-style shower and dual vanities.

Just off the circular courtyard plunge pool is a massive cabana alongside a pool and yoga room. Flights of outdoor stairs lead down to a hedged terrace. Somewhere hidden among the overgrown ivy is a romantic brick patio, directly overlooking the canyon, with a table and two chairs.

Perhaps the property’s best feature, however, is its tranquil location at the very end of a dead-end road. The whisper-quiet backyard has clear vistas to the Griffith Observatory and the Downtown L.A. skyline. And from the backyard are convenient hiking paths up the Hollywood Sign and through scenic Griffith Park.

Kansas-bred Stevens has long resided in Los Angeles. Before selecting this casita, he leased a similarly-sized bungalow above nearby Lake Hollywood. Some of his new neighbors include actor Adan Canto, singer Halsey, and actress Zelda Williams.

Angela Hill-Richmond of Rodeo Realty held the listing, while Shel-lee Davis of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty repped Stevens.

