Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Seek Buyer in Bermuda

By

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones Selling Bermuda Estate
Location:
Warwick Parish, Bermuda
Price:
$10.6 million
Size:
7,381 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms plus guest house and staff apartment

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones famously maintain a sprawling portfolio of plush properties around the globe. And, given that Douglas’ illustrious family has a prominent, multigenerational history on the Caribbean island of Bermuda, it’s no surprise they’ve long kept a multi-residence compound in the island’s tony Warwick Parish — a property that is now up for grabs at $10.6 million. The comfortably plush spread, which covers more than three gated and lushly landscaped acres with a total of eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms among the roughly 7,300-square-foot main house, a two-story guesthouse, a two-bedroom caretaker’s cottage and a one-bedroom apartment, has been on and off the sales and rental markets for a number of years. The compound is now listed with Lyndy Thatcher at Rego Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

Comfortably furnished living and dining rooms in the stately, ivy-encrusted Caribbean Colonial main house each have a fireplace, and an expensively outfitted if smallish kitchen features a built-in dining banquette. A children’s wing comprises a couple of bedrooms and lounges on the main floor. An en suite guest bedroom, office and media room on the upper floor are joined by a master suite that opens to a 50-foot-long cedar-planked veranda with azure views over Hamilton Harbour. There’s an exercise room with bath and sauna in the basement and the estate’s myriad outdoor amenities include an herb garden and fruit orchard, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a tennis court.

More Dirt

The veteran actors, who have three Oscars between them, as well as an Emmy and several Golden Globes, have a spectacularly sited, cliff-top spread on the Mediterranean island of Majorca that’s now for sale at about $32.5 million. They additionally keep a considerable home in Zeta-Jones’ hometown of Swansea, Wales, about four hours drive west of London. Their Stateside holdings include a sprawling co-op in an opulent apartment house on New York City’s Central Park West along with a pastoral 15-acre spread anchored by a more than 15,000-square-foot mansion in tony Bedford Corners, N.Y., acquired in 2014 for better than $11 million.

 

 

