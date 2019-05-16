Kylie Jenner Rents Yolanda Hadid’s Former Malibu Mansion

Summer is just around the corner, and what’s more summery than a quick beach getaway? Everyone needs a vacation — even the rich and unfathomably famous crave R&R. Take Kylie Jenner, who apparently needed a break from the daily grind in her native Calabasas. She’s hightailed it out to Malibu, where she and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott — along with their typical entourage of bodyguards, assistants and miscellaneous helpers — are currently holed up in a massive hilltop estate.

Over the years, Jenner has grown increasingly fond of this tony beachside community. Last summer, she briefly rented a Malibu mansion owned by now-divorced television personalities David Charvet and Brooke Burke. For 2019, however, she’s changed things up by selecting a different Malibu manor — this one built by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Yolanda Hadid. Completed in 2009, the 11,622-square-foot Tuscan-style villa sits on a 3.3-acre hillside property directly overlooking Malibu’s billionaire-laden Carbon Beach.

In late 2015, shortly before they announced their divorce, Hadid and her-then husband — Grammy-winning composer David Foster — sold the Malibu compound for about $19.5 million to its current owners, former Playboy mod Hope Dworaczyk and her hubby, multibillionaire private equity pasha Robert F. Smith.

It’s not known what sort of rental agreement Jenner has on this spread — maybe she’s doing a multi-month lease, or perhaps this is just a brief Airbnb-esque rental. But whatever the case, one can safely assume the cost is exorbitantly prohibitive, far beyond the average person’s vacation allowance.

The property is accessed via an ornate front gate and up a dramatically long and wide driveway, flanked by palm trees, that plateaus at the front door of the hilltop residence. There’s a three-car garage and sizable motor court with space for a dozen luxury vehicles.

Inside, the sumptuous eat-in kitchen has extra-wide plank recycled Bavarian floors, marble countertops and all the ultra-high-end appliances money can buy. And let’s not forget that Instagram-worthy walk-in refrigerator, the one made world-famous during Hadid’s “Real Housewives” stint.

An upstairs master suite sports two designer walk-in closets, plus a balcony with ocean and backyard views. Other lavish interior spaces include a massive sports bar/recreation room and a light-flooded gym. Outside, the infinity-edged swimming pool has thrilling views over the Pacific, and there are sprawling terraced gardens with fruit trees (lemon, orange) and organic vegetables.

Despite being just 21 years old, Jenner is already a seasoned real estate connoisseur. Last year, she paid approximately $13.5 million for a lavish contemporary villa in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Her main residence, however, is a 13,000-plus-square-foot Cape Cod-style mansion deep in the San Fernando Valley, within the guard-gated city of Hidden Hills. She forked out $12 million for that place back in summer 2016 and has since given the interiors a complete overhaul, courtesy of celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The vibrant spread was published in an early 2019 issue of Architectural Digest.