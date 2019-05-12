Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Settle in Los Feliz

“House of Cards” alum and NFL heiress Kate Mara and her new(-ish) hubby, BAFTA-winning British actor Jamie Bell, have opted to put down some real estate roots. For their family-friendly new domain, the busy Hollywood couple — she’s appeared in a slew of films and TV series including “Entourage,” “American Horror Story,” and “Fantastic Four,” he’s starring in the upcoming WWII thriller “Dynamite Room” and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” — selected a leafy property in the foothills of Los Feliz.

Located in the star-studded “Oaks” section of town, the Mara-Bell property was listed for just under $2.3 million. But the couple shelled out a substantially higher $2.567 million for the premises, indicating that a bonafide bloodbath of a bidding war went down.

The unconventionally shaped street-to-street lot is completely ringed by thick hedges and tall fences for ultimate privacy, with the house invisible to passers-by. The modest 2,394 sq. f. Traditional abode dates to the 1930s and was designed by acclaimed Pasadena-based architect Garrett Van Pelt.

The home’s main entrance is accessed via a street-level gate and down a steep flight of stairs. Polished hardwood floors run throughout the abode, and there are formal living and dining rooms. The airy kitchen has both a vaulted ceiling and skylights plus stainless appliances (no center island, however.)

There are three bedrooms — all of them ensuite. The master bed is blessed with direct patio access and two sets of French doors, while the corresponding bath has a built-in soaking tub and glassy shower. Interestingly, one of the guest suites sports a fireplace, but the master does not.

Elsewhere on the quarter-acre lot is a detached two-car garage. Unfortunately, the property’s narrow shape means Mara and Bell must trek through the entire backyard (over the lawn, past the pool) to reach their luxury vehicles — assuming they utilize the garage for automobile storage purposes, of course.

Speaking of the pool, it’s surrounded by a brick terrace and raised spa with waterfall feature. Other backyard amenities include a covered dining terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

And should they require that figurative (or literal) borrowed cup of sugar, some of Mara and Bell’s nearest Los Feliz neighbors include Scarlett Johansson — she’s almost directly across the street — filmmaker Lyle Owerko, actor Ben Feldman, and music producer Jeff Bhasker.

Joe Reichling and Boni Bryant of Compass were the listing agents (the latter was also the home’s previous owner.) Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Mara and Bell.