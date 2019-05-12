×

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Settle in Los Feliz

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
kate-mara-house
kate_mara_house_2
kate_mara_house_3
kate_mara_house_4
kate_mara_house_5
View Gallery 10 Images
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.57 million
Size:
2,394 square feet, 3 beds, 2.5 baths

“House of Cards” alum and NFL heiress Kate Mara and her new(-ish) hubby, BAFTA-winning British actor Jamie Bell, have opted to put down some real estate roots. For their family-friendly new domain, the busy Hollywood couple — she’s appeared in a slew of films and TV series including “Entourage,” “American Horror Story,” and “Fantastic Four,” he’s starring in the upcoming WWII thriller “Dynamite Room” and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” — selected a leafy property in the foothills of Los Feliz.

Located in the star-studded “Oaks” section of town, the Mara-Bell property was listed for just under $2.3 million. But the couple shelled out a substantially higher $2.567 million for the premises, indicating that a bonafide bloodbath of a bidding war went down.

The unconventionally shaped street-to-street lot is completely ringed by thick hedges and tall fences for ultimate privacy, with the house invisible to passers-by. The modest 2,394 sq. f. Traditional abode dates to the 1930s and was designed by acclaimed Pasadena-based architect Garrett Van Pelt.

More Dirt

The home’s main entrance is accessed via a street-level gate and down a steep flight of stairs. Polished hardwood floors run throughout the abode, and there are formal living and dining rooms. The airy kitchen has both a vaulted ceiling and skylights plus stainless appliances (no center island, however.)

There are three bedrooms — all of them ensuite. The master bed is blessed with direct patio access and two sets of French doors, while the corresponding bath has a built-in soaking tub and glassy shower. Interestingly, one of the guest suites sports a fireplace, but the master does not.

Elsewhere on the quarter-acre lot is a detached two-car garage. Unfortunately, the property’s narrow shape means Mara and Bell must trek through the entire backyard (over the lawn, past the pool) to reach their luxury vehicles — assuming they utilize the garage for automobile storage purposes, of course.

Speaking of the pool, it’s surrounded by a brick terrace and raised spa with waterfall feature. Other backyard amenities include a covered dining terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

And should they require that figurative (or literal) borrowed cup of sugar, some of Mara and Bell’s nearest Los Feliz neighbors include Scarlett Johansson — she’s almost directly across the street — filmmaker Lyle Owerko, actor Ben Feldman, and music producer Jeff Bhasker.

Joe Reichling and Boni Bryant of Compass were the listing agents (the latter was also the home’s previous owner.) Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Mara and Bell.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Dirt

  • Kate Mara House

    Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Settle in Los Feliz

    “House of Cards” alum and NFL heiress Kate Mara and her new(-ish) hubby, BAFTA-winning British actor Jamie Bell, have opted to put down some real estate roots. For their family-friendly new domain, the busy Hollywood couple — she’s appeared in a slew of films and TV series including “Entourage,” “American Horror Story,” and “Fantastic Four,” [...]

  • Emmy Raver-Lampman House

    'Umbrella Academy' Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Buys Sherman Oaks Modern Farmhouse

    Though she began her career in musical theatre — performing on Broadway and national touring productions, most notably as part of the original ensemble cast of “Hamilton” — Emmy Raver-Lampman’s first real taste of widespread fame came via 2019’s “The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix’s generally well-reviewed superhero TV series. On the show, recently renewed for a second [...]

  • Bobby Flay House

    Bobby Flay Fillets Out $6.5 Million for Tasty Bird Streets Chalet

    Although he’s had zero luck trying to sell his luxe NYC duplex condo, celebrity chef Bobby Flay isn’t about to let such pesky problems prohibit him from expanding his jealousy-inducing property portfolio. As such, the high school dropout-turned-international restaurateur has sliced out $6.5 million for an uber-contemporary home in L.A.’s coveted Bird Streets neighborhood, set [...]

  • David F. Sandberg House

    'Shazam!' Director David F. Sandberg Buys Historic Hollywoodland Tudor

    Swedish-born filmmaker David F. Sandberg had humble beginnings as a no-name director of no-budget horror films, but the surprise viral success of his 2013 short “Lights Out” quickly catapulted him up the slippery ladder of Hollywood success. Starring two lightbulbs and Lotta Losten, Sandberg’s longtime wife and frequent collaborator, that three-minute clip led to a [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Lake Tahoe

    Mark Zuckerberg Covertly Acquires $59 Million Lake Tahoe Compound

    Although the deal(s) went down several months ago, it’s only now — thanks to the Wall Street Journal sleuths — that Mark Zuckerberg’s surreptitious real estate ways in the resort destination of Lake Tahoe have become public knowledge. For those geographically-challenged folks, Lake Tahoe is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains and is the largest [...]

  • Taika Waititi House

    'Sharp Objects' Creator Marti Noxon Sells Mid-Century Home to Taika Waititi

    Although she’s busy like the proverbial beaver — and then some — showbiz multihyphenate Marti Noxon recently found time to hoist one of her two Studio City homes onto the market with a $2.4 million pricetag. The house sold in just six weeks for nearly the full ask, significantly above the $1.6 million she paid [...]

  • Amanda Cerny House Studio City

    Amanda Cerny Snags L.A. Starter House

    How much money can social media “influencers” actually make? The question has plagued mankind since the advent of Instagram. Estimates vary widely; earnings are tied more to each influencer’s personal brand and persona than to their follower count. But in the case of Amanda Cerny, it’s enough to buy a $2.36 million, brand-new home in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad