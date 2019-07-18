Jesse Jo Stark Pays $10.6 Million for Brad Falchuk’s Brentwood Cottage

When Brad Falchuk — the “American Horror Story” executive producer, “Glee” co-creator, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s new husband — put his celebrity-pedigreed Brentwood Park home on the market for exactly $10 million, property gossips went bananas and qualified buyers flocked to the relatively modest residence. The farmhouse-inspired house subsequently sold in just one month for a whopping $625,000 more than the asking price, indicating there was a hard-fought bidding war for the premises.

Somewhat unexpectedly, records reveal the winning buyer is not a wealthy Hollywood mogul or foreign investor but rather 28-year-old indie singer/songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, a native L.A. lass whose moody, retro-inspired sound is self-described as “horrific hillbilly.” Her unique music has caught the ear of everyone from Vogue to GQ, where she’s been labeled the “LA cool-girl turned femme fatale of rock ‘n’ roll.” Being Cher’s goddaughter and longtime best friend of model/mega-influencer Bella Hadid certainly bolsters Stark’s cool factor, of course.

Stark is also the eldest child of Richard and Laurie Stark, the owners of high-end jewelry/apparel/furniture company Chrome Hearts. In the three decades since its founding, the Starks have expanded the luxury line from its L.A. flagship location to 30 physical stores worldwide, including 20 locations in Asia alone, where the brand has become wildly popular — particularly in Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong.

Back in Brentwood, the charcoal-colored cottage is located on a flat corner lot, with land spanning about a third of an acre. Completely hidden behind an imposing hedge, the low-slung structure was built in the 1940s and done up for Falchuk by Windsor Smith, the same acclaimed designer who also handled the Brentwood home of Falchuk’s Oscar-winning wife.

Out front, the low-slung structure is accented by a riotous collection of white roses and a broad porch that spans the home’s entire width and overlooks a grassy lawn. There’s also a black-bottomed pool/spa combo tucked into the property’s north-east corner, and an adjacent cabana attached to the two-car garage and half-size basketball court. Inside, the decidedly chic spaces are mostly done up in lustrous shades of white and silver, with the occasional ebony-black wall or accessory thrown in for contrast.

And as aforementioned, this place also sports a celeb pedigree — Falchuk bought the house from Sam Raimi in 2014 for “just” $5.6 million. Per the Movieland Directory, the property was also long ago owned by Golden Age Hollywood actress and pin-up icon Betty Grable.

Brentwood Park has long reigned as one of the Westside’s most desirable neighborhood pockets, and as such Stark has a bevy of famous new neighbors. Rick Caruso’s main estate is just a short walk away, as is the $28 million residence of actor Jim Belushi and the new home of Jennifer Garner.

Despite her youthful years, Stark is certainly no stranger to high-end real estate. In Malibu, where she was raised, her parents own at least eight luxury homes collectively worth well north of $100 million, including a blufftop Paradise Cove estate they purchased in 2017 for $38.5 million. The family also recently acquired a $23 million, 128-acre winter retreat near Aspen, Colo.

For the time being, Stark continues to own her former L.A. home, a Colonial-style structure that she bought nearly five years ago for $4.6 million from now-deceased Band-Aid heiress Libet Johnson. Located on what is oft-considered the best residential street in Santa Monica, the 3,100+ sq. ft. is just a short walk to the ocean and a bevy of fine dining and shopping destinations.

Anthony Buttino and Santiago Arana of The Agency jointly held the Brentwood listing. Kendra Wilson, also of The Agency, repped Stark.