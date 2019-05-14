×
Jeff Bridges Asks $8 Million for Historic Montecito Estate

Seller:
Jeff Bridges
Location:
Montecito, Calif.
Price:
$7.995 million
Size:
Five separate structures on four acres

The Dude currently abides in Montecito, but not for much longer. Not at this address, at least. Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has listed his 4-plus-acre ranch in the tony seaside community, with an asking price of just under $8 million.

Bridges and his wife of 42 years, Susan Geston, purchased the equestrian-friendly property in April 2014, for $6.85 million. There are at least five separate structures scattered around the sprawling Spanish Revival estate — a historic main house, a guesthouse, pool house, carriage house and gated horse facility with a tack room and five stalls.

Built in 1919 by venerated local architect James Osborne Craig, the main house features a deft blend of original details and contemporary furnishings. There are hardwood floors, original windows and vaulted ceilings with unvarnished, exposed beams and five charming semicircular fireplaces. The master suite features a bay window, French doors and an all-new bath with soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower.

The pool/spa area is surrounded by a red brick terrace and partially shaded by large oaks. An adjacent pool house has a convenient bath plus a family room, office and sauna. The carriage house sports an attached workshop/garage, and the equestrian barn has its own private well, an extremely valuable boon in often drought-plagued Montecito.

While the Bridges Estate’s four acres of grounds may seem like a great deal of land — and it is — the property is dwarfed by its next-door neighbor, the more than 66-acre so-called Promised Land mega-compound long owned and occupied by media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Also within sugar-borrowing distance is the $11 million ranch Ellen DeGeneres recently sold to Tinder founder Sean Rad and the $35 million homestead of cosmetics tycoon Jamie Kern Lima.

This is not the Bridges clan’s first time on the Montecito real estate rodeo; back in 2017, the family sold its more than 20-acre, Tuscan-style hillside estate for nearly $16 million to New York-based energy investor Matthew Harris.

Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker holds the Montecito listing.

