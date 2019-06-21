×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stein Mart’s Jay Stein Drops $31 Million on Iconic Bel Air Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
jay-stein-house-bel-air
jay-stein-bel-air-2
jay-stein-bel-air-4
jay-stein-bel-air-3
jay-stein-bel-air-5
View Gallery 14 Images
Seller:
Bill & Maria Bell
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$31 million
Size:
13,361 square feet, 5 beds, 7.5 baths

Although the longterm outlook for most retailers typically ranges from grim to bleak, things are somewhat rosier at Stein Mart. The discount apparel chain, which sports nearly 300 stores in the southern U.S., recently added Amazon Lockers to most locations — a move guaranteed to bring them increased foot traffic — and are cooking up various other new methods to grow profits.

Things are apparently swell enough that Jay Stein — Stein Mart’s longtime chairman, largest shareholder and grandson of company founder Sam Stein — and his wife Deanie felt comfortable dumping exactly $31 million on a rather epic estate in prime East Gate Bel Air, arguably L.A.’s most desirable residential neighborhood.

Designed in the 1930s by Wallace Neff and built for Hollywood mogul Sol Wurtzel, the Spanish Colonial stunner majestically looms high over the streetfront and clocks in with 13,361 square feet of living space. An exceptionally long gated driveway sweeps up to the home’s discreet motor court, where a flamboyant pair of Corinthian columns frame the front door. According to real estate broker Jeff Hyland‘s 428-page coffee table book The Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills, Neff designed the structure with its uniquely curved shape to allow each of the main floor rooms at least two exposures that open to board loggias and the terraced formal gardens.

More Dirt

So the stories go, the property was sold in 1953 for $125,000 — a very large sum of money at that time — to pioneering (and controversial) self-help guru Anthony Norvell, a native New Yorker who married into money, moved to Hollywood, and quickly became the go-to astrologist for bigshot celebrities of that era, including Mary Pickford.

For nearly 30 years, until her death in 1990, the property was owned by heiress and thoroughbred horse owner Dolly Green, daughter of oilman (and city of Beverly Hills co-founder) Burton Green. Several months after her death, the property was sold to art collectors Bill & Maria Bell, members of the Bell family soap opera dynasty, for $4.775 million. Fanatical watchers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” may recognize this Bel Air mansion’s exterior as the show’s longtime Forrester Estate.

Last year, the Bells put the sumptuous pad up for sale with a $37.5 million ask, a number that dropped to $34 million before transferring to its new owners for the aforementioned $31 million.

The Steins, avid collectors of midcentury photography and longtime Florida residents, appear to be making California their primary home. Their longtime Jacksonville digs, an elegant waterfront mansion on a multi-acre lot, recently popped up for sale with a $6.5 million ask, as did their “starter” Los Angeles house — a slick contemporary in Beverly Hills currently saddled with a $29.5 million pricetag. As for the Bells, they continue to maintain several other lavish homes around the globe, including swanky estates in Malibu and Aspen.

Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport held the Bells’ Bel Air listing; Coldwell Banker’s Jade Mills repped the Steins in their purchase.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Dirt

  • Jay Stein House Bel Air

    Stein Mart's Jay Stein Drops $31 Million on Iconic Bel Air Estate

    Although the longterm outlook for most retailers typically ranges from grim to bleak, things are somewhat rosier at Stein Mart. The discount apparel chain, which sports nearly 300 stores in the southern U.S., recently added Amazon Lockers to most locations — a move guaranteed to bring them increased foot traffic — and are cooking up [...]

  • Kirsten Dunst

    Kirsten Dunst Lists Los Angeles Waterfront Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    A waterside residence in Los Angeles’ tony Toluca Lake area that has long been owned by Kirsten Dunst, but primarily occupied by her family, has popped up for sale at $4.7 million. The early aughts “Spider-Man” franchise star, a 2016 Emmy nominee for “Fargo” whose upcoming TV series, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” [...]

  • Carly Chaikin House

    'Mr. Robot' Actress Carly Chaikin Lists Woodland Hills Suburban Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Carly Chaikin, who plays the cigarette smoking anarchist hacker Darlene on USA channel techno thriller “Mr. Robot,” has put her unassuming, ranch-style residence. The property is in the relatively unsung foothills south San Fernando Valley’s suburban Woodland Hills community, up for sale with an asking price a tad under $1.55 million. Tax records show the [...]

  • Rene Russo and Dan Gilroy Rent

    Rene Russo and Dan Gilroy Rent Out a Brentwood Home

    A well-maintained early 1990s contemporary hidden down a long, gated driveway along one of L.A.’s most exclusive streets, owned by actress Rene Russo and screenwriter husband Dan Gilroy, has come available as a fully furnished rental at $19,500 per month. Perched high amid dense and leafy treetops on just over an acre of wooded hillside [...]

  • Rachel Griffiths Selling Encino Home

    Rachel Griffiths Aims to Sell Encino Property

    Rachel Griffiths has her comprehensively upgraded and casually sophisticated mid-century pavilion on a discreet cul-de-sac in the upscale foothills above L.A.’s Encino neighborhood available at just under $1.75 million. The “Six Feet Under” and “Brothers & Sisters” star, a 1999 Oscar nominee set to make her cinematic directorial debut in the biopic “Ride Like a [...]

  • Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones Selling Bermuda

    Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Seek Buyer in Bermuda

    Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones famously maintain a sprawling portfolio of plush properties around the globe. And, given that Douglas’ illustrious family has a prominent, multigenerational history on the island of Bermuda, it’s no surprise they’ve long kept a multi-residence compound in the island’s tony Warwick Parish — a property that is now up for [...]

  • Hary Tanoesoedjo House

    Donald Trump Quietly Sells Beverly Hills Mansion to Indonesian Business Partner

    In a somewhat surprising move, President Donald Trump has sold his longtime Beverly Hills estate, reportedly his last remaining West Coast residential outpost, for $13.5 million in a hush-hush deal that closed off-market. That transaction price is nearly double the $7 million Trump originally paid for the property, which was rarely used in the twelve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad