‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Buys Sherman Oaks Modern Farmhouse

Though she began her career in musical theatre — performing on Broadway and national touring productions, most notably as part of the original ensemble cast of “Hamilton” — Emmy Raver-Lampman’s first real taste of widespread fame came via 2019’s “The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix’s generally well-reviewed superhero TV series. On the show, recently renewed for a second season, Raver-Lampman portrays fan favorite Allison Hargreeves.

With her star dramatically on the rise, the Virginia native has decamped to Hollywood and selected a new Tinseltown home befitting a young, bonafide celeb. Records show she forked out $2.155 million for a brand-new residence in the low-key but increasingly upscale San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sherman Oaks.

The 3,505 sq. ft. structure was built in the trendy “modern farmhouse” style by a local developer. Completely walled for privacy, the full-fledged smarthome is also camera-watched and secured with a sophisticated alarm system for ultimate peace of mind.

Though the .14-acre property isn’t particularly big, its handy corner lot location allows the two-car garage — often an eyesore with these new Valley mini-mansions — to be discreetly tucked around one side of the house, removed from sight of the front entrance.

Wide plank hardwood floors grace most of the home’s rooms. The double-height entryway opens to a traditional center hall situation; immediately to the right is a fireplace-equipped living room, to the left an office with attached powder. Tucked beneath the long staircase is a glass-enclosed wine closet, a gimmick guaranteed to wow guests and the pizza delivery boy (or girl) alike.

Just beyond the living room is a formal dining area, beyond that a family room attached to a seriously swanky eat-in kitchen. There are Calacatta marble countertops and backsplash, pricey stainless steel Viking appliances, and custom off-white cabinetry. Also downstairs is a ensuite bedroom that’s perfect for overnight guests, a live-in housemaid, or a personal assistant.

Upstairs are four more bedrooms, all of them also ensuite. The master features dual vanities in the bath, soaking tub, and French doors accessing a slim balcony with views of the grassy backyard.

Outside, the plunge pool sports a nifty waterfall feature and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. There’s also an outdoor bar with BBQ, a massive firepit with built-in bench seating, and a loggia with outdoor fireplace and al fresco dining space.

Renee Ogiens and Patricia Gillum of Compass held the property’s listing. Raver-Lampman was repped by Michael Grady of The Agency.