Danai Gurira Adds West Coast Home in the Hollywood Hills

Fresh off a seven-year run on AMC’s runaway (walkaway?) hit “The Walking Dead,” acclaimed actress/playwright Danai Gurira is tackling her next big project: bicoastal home ownership. In Los Angeles, the “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” star has selected a $2.3 million bungalow in the Hollywood Hills.

Gurira’s new retreat lies below the street front and clings to a steep hillside. That positioning rather compromises the property’s outdoor space — apart from some privacy hedges, there’s really no usable yard. But the home’s mesmerizing canyon views, enhanced by rows of glass sliders, more than compensate for the demerits.

Custom woodwork, high ceilings and an absence of walls lend the 2,574-square-foot cottage an airy, rustic-luxe vibe. The two-level abode has ebony-colored hardwood floors throughout, plus balconies that span nearly the entire width of the lot. All three of the mid-century home’s bedrooms are en suite, with the spacious master taking up most of the lower level.

The 0.2-acre property has no swimming pool — nor space to install one, for that matter — but the master suite sports a private outdoor patio with in-ground spa and a sitting area nestled among mature trees. The views “transport one to the rainforests of Central and South America,” per the listing from The Agency’s Jeff Kohl and Alex Brunkhorst. Berkshire Hathaway’s Cristie St. James repped Gurira, whose new neighbors include Nicholas Hoult, Roland Emmerich and William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman.

Last year, the Tony-nominated star, who plans to continue splitting her time between New York and L.A., paid nearly $1.6 million for a designer-done condo in Brooklyn. Gurira’s loft-style unit has just one full bedroom but includes high ceilings, lavish upgrades and postcard-worthy views through oversize windows.