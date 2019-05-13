×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Seek Sale in Malibu

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gerber_Crawford_PCHMal2
Gerber_Crawford_PCHMal3
Gerber_Crawford_PCHMal4
Gerber_Crawford_PCHMal5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$7.495 million
Size:
2,413 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford hope to thin their real estate portfolio while at the same time quadrupling their investment on the sale of a low-key but high-priced beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., that was acquired in the late 1990s for $1.85 million and is now up for grabs at $7.495 million. Gerber, the chisel-chinned-model-turned-nightlife-and-tequila-tycoon, and Crawford, the OG supermodel-turned-anti-aging-skincare-mogul, haven’t likely occupied the property for quite some time — they own a much more substantial spread a few miles up Pacific Coast Highway — and some years ago the house was set out as a summer rental at $45,000 per month. Jointly represented by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Chris Cortazzo at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the modestly sized and vaguely Spanish-inspired 1970s era residence sits at the end of a gated lane shared with about a dozen other homes between Lechuza Beach and El Matador State Beach. There are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,413 casually comfortable square feet awash in sunlight refracted off the Pacific Ocean.

More Dirt

A terra-cotta-tiled porch leads to the front door that opens to a dynamite, head-on view of the ocean and a step-down combination living and dining room that spans the entire width of the house under a slightly pitched and beamed ceiling. An austerely adorned fireplace and wall of bookshelves cozies up the living room while the compact, expensively outfitted galley style kitchen is open to the dining area over a raised snack bar. A quartet of wood-trimmed sliders allows the airy, wood-floored space to spill out to a slender, glass-railed deck with sweeping, ocean and coastline views. One of the several second floor guest bedrooms faces the ocean with a small balcony while the ocean-facing master suite offers a corner fireplace, a skylight-topped bathroom with jetted soaking tub and two sets of French doors that lead to a spacious deck with ship-like views over the ocean.

The uncommonly comely couple, part of a consortium of high-profile showbiz luminaries who recently teamed up to acquire the legendary Hollywood deli Nate ‘n Al, have bought and/or sold a notable number of exceedingly expensive residential properties over the last few years. Sometime in early 2016, in conjunction with George Clooney’s nearly identical neighboring villa, they sold a modern-minded beachfront home in a swanky gated community near the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula for around $100 million to an unidentified Mexican billionaire and in 2018 they took in around $45 million on the sale of almost half of a nearly six-acre bluff-top spread in Malibu they’d acquired in 2015 for $50.5 million. The other portion of the property was incorporated into their longtime neighboring residence, a village-like compound cleaved to an oceanfront bluff in western Malibu. In the fall of 2017, they paid singer/songwriter Ryan Tedder $11.625 million for a carefully restored and extensively updated mid-century modern residence in the ultra-fashionable and profoundly spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Dirt

  • Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber List Malibu

    Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Seek Sale in Malibu

    Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford hope to thin their real estate portfolio while at the same time quadrupling their investment on the sale of a low-key but high-priced beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., that was acquired in the late 1990s for $1.85 million and is now up for grabs at $7.495 million. Gerber, the chisel-chinned-model-turned-nightlife-and-tequila-tycoon, [...]

  • Camila Cabello House

    Camila Cabello Spends Millions on Sunset Strip House

    Though half of her heart famously remains in Havana, it seems the rest of Camila Cabello is increasingly tethered to Hollywood. And the 22-year-old pop music superstar recently cemented those Tinseltown ties with the nearly $3.4 million purchase of a Mediterranean-style villa in the proverbial heart of town. Call the 3,570-square-foot casita a celeb-style starter [...]

  • Samantha Bass House

    Oil Billionaire Sid Bass Drops $14 Million in Malibu

    Back in summer 2015, amid extensive online chatter, actor Patrick Dempsey sold his pedigreed Malibu estate for exactly $15 million. Built by ballyhooed “starchitect” Frank Gehry, the starkly idiosyncratic property known as the Tin House was featured in Architectural Digest during Dempsey’s ownership. More Dirt Jennifer Lawrence House-Hunting in New York City Chris Martin Stocks Up [...]

  • Kate Mara House

    Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Settle in Los Feliz

    “House of Cards” alum and NFL heiress Kate Mara and her new(-ish) hubby, BAFTA-winning British actor Jamie Bell, have opted to put down some real estate roots. For their family-friendly new domain, the busy Hollywood couple — she’s appeared in a slew of films and TV series including “Entourage,” “American Horror Story,” and “Fantastic Four,” [...]

  • Emmy Raver-Lampman House

    'Umbrella Academy' Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Buys Sherman Oaks Modern Farmhouse

    Though she began her career in musical theatre — performing on Broadway and national touring productions, most notably as part of the original ensemble cast of “Hamilton” — Emmy Raver-Lampman’s first real taste of widespread fame came via 2019’s “The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix’s generally well-reviewed superhero TV series. On the show, recently renewed for a second [...]

  • Bobby Flay House

    Bobby Flay Fillets Out $6.5 Million for Tasty Bird Streets Chalet

    Although he’s had zero luck trying to sell his luxe NYC duplex condo, celebrity chef Bobby Flay isn’t about to let such pesky problems prohibit him from expanding his jealousy-inducing property portfolio. As such, the high school dropout-turned-international restaurateur has sliced out $6.5 million for an uber-contemporary home in L.A.’s coveted Bird Streets neighborhood, set [...]

  • David F. Sandberg House

    'Shazam!' Director David F. Sandberg Buys Historic Hollywoodland Tudor

    Swedish-born filmmaker David F. Sandberg had humble beginnings as a no-name director of no-budget horror films, but the surprise viral success of his 2013 short “Lights Out” quickly catapulted him up the slippery ladder of Hollywood success. Starring two lightbulbs and Lotta Losten, Sandberg’s longtime wife and frequent collaborator, that three-minute clip led to a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad