Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Seek Sale in Malibu

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford hope to thin their real estate portfolio while at the same time quadrupling their investment on the sale of a low-key but high-priced beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., that was acquired in the late 1990s for $1.85 million and is now up for grabs at $7.495 million. Gerber, the chisel-chinned-model-turned-nightlife-and-tequila-tycoon, and Crawford, the OG supermodel-turned-anti-aging-skincare-mogul, haven’t likely occupied the property for quite some time — they own a much more substantial spread a few miles up Pacific Coast Highway — and some years ago the house was set out as a summer rental at $45,000 per month. Jointly represented by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Chris Cortazzo at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the modestly sized and vaguely Spanish-inspired 1970s era residence sits at the end of a gated lane shared with about a dozen other homes between Lechuza Beach and El Matador State Beach. There are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,413 casually comfortable square feet awash in sunlight refracted off the Pacific Ocean.

A terra-cotta-tiled porch leads to the front door that opens to a dynamite, head-on view of the ocean and a step-down combination living and dining room that spans the entire width of the house under a slightly pitched and beamed ceiling. An austerely adorned fireplace and wall of bookshelves cozies up the living room while the compact, expensively outfitted galley style kitchen is open to the dining area over a raised snack bar. A quartet of wood-trimmed sliders allows the airy, wood-floored space to spill out to a slender, glass-railed deck with sweeping, ocean and coastline views. One of the several second floor guest bedrooms faces the ocean with a small balcony while the ocean-facing master suite offers a corner fireplace, a skylight-topped bathroom with jetted soaking tub and two sets of French doors that lead to a spacious deck with ship-like views over the ocean.

The uncommonly comely couple, part of a consortium of high-profile showbiz luminaries who recently teamed up to acquire the legendary Hollywood deli Nate ‘n Al, have bought and/or sold a notable number of exceedingly expensive residential properties over the last few years. Sometime in early 2016, in conjunction with George Clooney’s nearly identical neighboring villa, they sold a modern-minded beachfront home in a swanky gated community near the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula for around $100 million to an unidentified Mexican billionaire and in 2018 they took in around $45 million on the sale of almost half of a nearly six-acre bluff-top spread in Malibu they’d acquired in 2015 for $50.5 million. The other portion of the property was incorporated into their longtime neighboring residence, a village-like compound cleaved to an oceanfront bluff in western Malibu. In the fall of 2017, they paid singer/songwriter Ryan Tedder $11.625 million for a carefully restored and extensively updated mid-century modern residence in the ultra-fashionable and profoundly spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills.