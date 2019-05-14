Chrissy Metz Selects Tarzana Traditional

Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz has splashed out $1.62 million for an updated ranch-style casita in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana. Labeled a “modern farmhouse” in the listing, the 3,236-square-foot single-story home is thoroughly unassuming from the street but quietly luxe from within.

There’s a two-car garage and a sloped front lawn dotted with several mature pines. Inside, the open-concept floor plan is further enhanced by multiple skylights and pleasing off-white decor. The blondish hardwood floors are all new, as are the kitchen’s high-grade stainless appliances. A glassy wine closet beckons weary homeowners to unwind after a stressful day.

The 1966 structure’s all-new A/C ducting will keep occupants cool during in the summer heat. And the master suite — one of the home’s five bedrooms — has fresh air via a windowed sitting area and built-in soaking tub in the bath.

Several sets of French doors allow easy access to the relatively expansive backyard, which includes a large swimming pool with inset spa and a tree-shaded brick deck with spacious sitting/lounging area. The 0.42-acre hillside lot has towering hedges on all sides, effectively eliminating any signs (or sounds) of potentially pesky neighbors.

Raz Reichfeld of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent; Berkshire Hathaway’s Sami Tarrab repped Metz.