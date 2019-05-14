×
Chrissy Metz Selects Tarzana Traditional

By

Chrissy Metz Tarzana Home
chrissy_metz_house_11
chrissy_metz_house_12
chrissy_metz_house_13
chrissy_metz_house_14
Location:
Tarzana, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.62 million
Size:
3,236 square feet, 5 beds, 4 baths

Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz has splashed out $1.62 million for an updated ranch-style casita in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana. Labeled a “modern farmhouse” in the listing, the 3,236-square-foot single-story home is thoroughly unassuming from the street but quietly luxe from within.

There’s a two-car garage and a sloped front lawn dotted with several mature pines. Inside, the open-concept floor plan is further enhanced by multiple skylights and pleasing off-white decor. The blondish hardwood floors are all new, as are the kitchen’s high-grade stainless appliances. A glassy wine closet beckons weary homeowners to unwind after a stressful day.

The 1966 structure’s all-new A/C ducting will keep occupants cool during in the summer heat. And the master suite — one of the home’s five bedrooms — has fresh air via a windowed sitting area and built-in soaking tub in the bath.

Several sets of French doors allow easy access to the relatively expansive backyard, which includes a large swimming pool with inset spa and a tree-shaded brick deck with spacious sitting/lounging area. The 0.42-acre hillside lot has towering hedges on all sides, effectively eliminating any signs (or sounds) of potentially pesky neighbors.

Raz Reichfeld of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent; Berkshire Hathaway’s Sami Tarrab repped Metz.

  • John Edward House

    Psychic Medium John Edward Channels $5.5 Million Into L.A. Mansion

    Longtime television personality and psychic medium John Edward is most famous for his purported ability to communicate with the dead. But did he also foretell his recent good fortune in the high-end real estate market? Perhaps that shall remain a professional secret — at least for now. In any case, Edward did indeed experience property-related [...]

  • Olivia Newton-John Lists Australian Getaway

    Olivia Newton-John Lists Longtime Escape Along Australia’s Eastern Coast

    Olivia Newton-John has her longtime country escape near Dalwood on Australia’s east coast up for sale at around $5.5 million. The four-time Grammy-winning singer and dedicated activist, battling breast cancer for a third time, reportedly purchased the property in the 1980s after her career-defining turn as Sandy in the still beloved 1978 musical film “Grease.” [...]

  • Danai Gurira Hollywood Hills Home

    Danai Gurira Adds West Coast Home in the Hollywood Hills

    Fresh off a seven-year run on AMC’s runaway (walkaway?) hit “The Walking Dead,” acclaimed actress/playwright Danai Gurira is tackling her next big project: bicoastal home ownership. In Los Angeles, the “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” star has selected a $2.3 million bungalow in the Hollywood Hills. Gurira’s new retreat lies below the street front and [...]

  • Jeff Bridges House

    Jeff Bridges Asks $8 Million for Historic Montecito Estate

    The Dude currently abides in Montecito, but not for much longer. Not at this address, at least. Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has listed his 4-plus-acre ranch in the tony seaside community, with an asking price of just under $8 million. Bridges and his wife of 42 years, Susan Geston, purchased the equestrian-friendly property in April [...]

  • James Charles House Encino

    Embattled YouTuber James Charles Leases Encino Mini-Mansion

    It’s a brave new world, and perhaps the best illustration of that is the wacky phenomenon of YouTube celebrity. In this always offbeat, frequently narcissistic, and occasionally downright bizarre realm, top content creators are often embroiled in off-camera “scandals” and catfights. The details are later recapped for their drama-hungry followers — all while creators rake in [...]

  • Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber List Malibu

    Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Seek Sale in Malibu

    Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford hope to thin their real estate portfolio while at the same time quadrupling their investment on the sale of a low-key but high-priced beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., that was acquired in the late 1990s for $1.85 million and is now up for grabs at $7.495 million. Gerber, the chisel-chinned-model-turned-nightlife-and-tequila-tycoon, [...]

