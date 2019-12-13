Chandler Parsons Bounces Into Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu Estate

Anthony Zuiker, creator of the sprawling, lucratively syndicated “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” television franchise, has sold a comfortably plush, Zen-modern estate in the mansion-dotted foothills above Malibu’s Escondido Beach for $9.25 million and property records reveal the new owner as 31-year-old NBA star Chandler Parsons. Though the sale price is a smidgen under the last ask of $9.45 million, it’s a small fortune over the $7.5 million Zuiker paid for the property in 2012.

Fortified by a comprehensive security system and invisible behind a high hedge on nearly 1.5, gated and lushly landscaped acres, the roughly 5,500-square-foot, two-story main house contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms. A detached, multi-room guesthouse, which opens somewhat unusually directly onto the tennis court, is capable of sleeping up to fourteen in custom-built trundle beds and also includes a mirrored gym and a full bathroom

Interior spaces feature raised ceilings, lustrously polished wide-plank walnut wood floors and a trove of high-tech creature comforts that include a whole-house audio system. An airy foyer steps down to a living room with a fireplace and a curved wall of windows that give it an Art Deco-inspired bullet shape. A separate dining room comfortably accommodates eight or more and the sleek, chef-accommodating high-end kitchen is open over a long breakfast bar to a spacious combination dining area and family room where a wall of full-height glass doors fold open to a wrap-around veranda with convenient built-in grilling area. Several guest and family bedrooms are joined on the second floor by a huge master suite complete with elevated sitting area, minimalist fireplace, private balcony and a spa-style bathroom replete with deep soaking tub and over-sized, multi-head steam shower enclosed in frameless sheets of glass.

Enveloped in a verdant fantasia of tropical plantings with vast expanses of drought-busting and unnaturally uniform evergreen faux-grassing, the five-star resort-worthy grounds include a variety of sheltered decks and patios including, atop the guesthouse, a rooftop lounge complete with fire pit and retractable canvas sun shades. Just outside the main house, and alongside the backside of the guesthouse, there’s a sparkling swimming pool and spa, plus a poolside pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and bar. And, hidden out of sight behind the guesthouse and encircled by a huge hedge, a lighted tennis court has optimal north-south orientation.

The property was listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass; Parsons was repped by Jamison Malone of The Agency.

Traded over the summer from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring, one-year contract valued at more than $25 million, Parsons is no stranger to some of L.A.’s most prestigious and expensive zip codes; Over the summer of 2017 he splashed out $10.9 million for a nearly 12,000-square-foot bachelor pad mansion in the swanky Stone Canyon area of Bel Air that he sold at a notable profit earlier this year for $12.35 million.

As for Zuiker, he recently paid pro basketballer Kevin Durant $12.15 million for a completely renovated, multi-story ocean front home along one of Malibu’s most coveted stretches of sand. And, in late 2018 he laid out $6.3 million for a 12,000-square-foot, lake-front mansion in the mountain resort community of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., where earlier this year he sold a 4,700-square-foot home on a steep hillside above a picturesque pond for $2.1 million, a bit less than he paid less than two years before.