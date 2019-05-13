×
Camila Cabello Spends Millions on Sunset Strip House

By

Seller:
Uday Chopra
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.38 million
Size:
3,570 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths

Though half of her heart famously remains in Havana, it seems the rest of Camila Cabello is increasingly tethered to Hollywood. And the 22-year-old pop music superstar recently cemented those Tinseltown ties with the nearly $3.4 million purchase of a Mediterranean-style villa in the proverbial heart of town. Call the 3,570-square-foot casita a celeb-style starter house, but only if you dare.

As a teenager, Cuban-born Cabello first attracted attention during her 2012 audition for “The X Factor.” Although she was eliminated during the show’s “bootcamp” portion, Cabello was placed into a five-girl group called Fifth Harmony, later finishing in third place and securing a record deal in the process.

In late 2016, Cabello departed Fifth Harmony under contentious circumstances to pursue a solo career. So far, it would seem that decision has proven wise — and lucrative, to boot. Cabello’s first studio album, 2018’s “Camilla,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, while the ubiquitous “Havana” topped the charts in multiple countries and became one of 2018’s bestselling singles worldwide. In addition, Cabello recently wrapped up her yearlong, completely sold-out “Never Be the Same” tour.

Sequestered in the leafy Hollywood foothills just above the iconic Sunset Strip, the new Chez Cabello was originally built in 1977, but has undergone multiple remodels in the 30-plus years since. Records reveal Cabello purchased the property from Uday Chopra, a prominent Bollywood actor turned producer.

Like many Hollywood Hills homes, the Mediterranean-style villa sits rather hard-up on the street. But it somehow still manages to achieve enviable privacy, with most of the front facade — save for the two-car garage — screened behind tall ficus trees. A gated and camera-watched courtyard guards the home’s glassy front door.

The entrance foyer sports sand-colored tile floors, while the sunken family room has an ornate fireplace and ebony-colored hardwood. There’s a formal dining room located just aft of the redone kitchen, which includes fancy stainless appliances, bar-style seating and some rather ungainly light fixtures.

Floor-to-ceiling glass sliders fold away, seamlessly blending the indoors with the out and visually expanding the rather cramped backyard. Though petite, the space is undeniably well-equipped with a firepit, a separate “fireplace lounge,” a saltwater plunge pool and an al fresco dining area. The yard is also surrounded by high walls and leafy hedges/vines, ensuring celeb-style privacy.

Cabello and her boyfriend — British dating coach/love guru Matthew Hussey — will surely appreciate the plentiful accomodations afforded by three upstairs bedrooms, all of them ensuites. The master is kitted out with a fireplace, hardwood floors, dual vanities and a soaking tub. Per the listing, there’s also a spare room that could function as an office or a fourth bedroom, perhaps for a live-in housemaid or personal assistant.

Some of Cabello’s nearest new neighbors include SugarBearHair CEO Nicole Nightly, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and fellow singer Adam Lambert.

Coldwell Banker’s Aram Afshar held the property listing, while Denise Rosner of Compass repped Cabello.

    Though half of her heart famously remains in Havana, it seems the rest of Camila Cabello is increasingly tethered to Hollywood. And the 22-year-old pop music superstar recently cemented those Tinseltown ties with the nearly $3.4 million purchase of a Mediterranean-style villa in the proverbial heart of town. Call the 3,570-square-foot casita a celeb-style starter [...]

