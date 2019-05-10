Bobby Flay Fillets Out $6.5 Million for Tasty Bird Streets Chalet

Although he’s had zero luck trying to sell his luxe NYC duplex condo, celebrity chef Bobby Flay isn’t about to let such pesky problems prohibit him from expanding his jealousy-inducing property portfolio. As such, the high school dropout-turned-international restaurateur has sliced out $6.5 million for an uber-contemporary home in L.A.’s coveted Bird Streets neighborhood, set high above bustling West Hollywood and the iconic Sunset Strip.

The 3,820 sq. ft. single-story stunner was built by a local businessman and completed last year. And though the $6.5 million spent may seem a great deal of money — and it definitely is — it appears Flay negotiated a decent bargain here. First listed at $8.9 million in October 2018, the home underwent a series of aggressive pricechops before His Chefness finally scooped it up at a multimillion-dollar discount off the original ask.

Flay currently helms “Beat Bobby Flay,” a Food Network series that has run for 20 seasons and counting, among numerous other food-based TV shows and specials. He also owns several restaurants — located from Las Vegas to the Bahamas — and Bobby’s Burger Palace, a chain of 19 fast-casual burger joints.

Although he does not appear to have any significant business ties to California, Flay does have a very personal connection. His only child, journalist Sophie Flay, is a recent USC grad and resides in LA.

Anyway, the new Chez Flay is desirably located off the main Bird Streets drag, set on a barely there private road. A two-car garage abuts lighted stairs that lead to a catwalk flanked by in-ground water features, and the towering front door glides open to the spacious foyer. Crisp white walls would make an ideal respite for a contemporary art collection.

The formal living room includes an open-air fire feature and a giant wall of glass, while the chicly minimalist kitchen is slathered in Calacatta marble and accessorized with fancy Miele appliances, Dornbracht fixtures and exotic custom cabinetry imported from South Africa.

The formal dining area sits just beyond the home’s bedroom wing, where there are a total of four beds and 4.5 baths. The master suite sports walls of glass overlooking the backyard gardens. In the master bath are a soaking tub, dual vanities, and party-sized shower with rainfall showerhead.

Due to the .64-acre property’s hillside slope, the backyard is not particularly spacious. But it does feature a swimming pool/spa combo along with a sunbathing terrace, al fresco dining area, and a lawn big enough for Fido’s romps. Although the Bird Streets neighborhood is renowned for the jetliner views enjoyed by many of its properties, it does not appear as though the Flay estate is endowed with those same visual thrills.

The Birds are also famed for the many celebs who bunk up there. Just around this or that corner are the residences of Leo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, Diane Warren and Calvin Klein, to name a healthy handful.

Back East, Flay continues to own his longtime duplex in Manhattan’s Chelsea nabe, recently relisted with a $6 million ask. He’s also got a woodsy three-acre estate in the Hamptons — East Hampton, to be specific — and a one-bed apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, located within a Trump-branded condo building.

The Altman Brothers Team‘s Josh Altman and Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman had the Bird Streets listing. Smith Cho of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Flay.