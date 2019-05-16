Adele Scores Second Home in Same Beverly Hills Neighborhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Word is starting to snake its way down the celebrity real estate gossip grapevine that Adele is the secret buyer who shelled out $10.65 million to acquire a second home in the same, celebrity-packed Beverly Hills enclave where the mono-monikored pop chanteuse already owns a substantial residence scooped up about three years ago for $9.5 million. First and jointly listed in late 2018 at nearly $13 million with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Jade Mills at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the luxuriously low-key California contemporary was sold by “Blazing Saddles” and “Silent Movie” producer Michael Hertzberg and, so the unconfirmed scuttlebutt goes, likely purchased by the 15-time Grammy-winning singer for soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Designed and built in the early 1960s on almost an acre of mostly flat, tree-privatized land by little-lauded mid-century architect Edwin Fields, the original house measured just 2,400 square feet, but was expanded in the 1980s to more than 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A spacious sunken living room with fireplace spills out to an awning-shaded poolside patio, an unconventionally shaped library holds 2,000 volumes in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and, flooded with natural light that pours in through a couple of skylights, the kitchen is arranged around a granite-topped work island with up-to-date stainless steel appliances and somewhat dated, fixture-free wood cabinetry. There’s also a small art studio, a custom-fitted crafts room, a wall-to-wall carpeted fitness suite and a sunny, voluminous home office under a vaulted ceiling. Privately sequestered on the second floor, the master suite incorporates a sitting area with fireplace, a walk-in closet, a carpeted bathroom with jetted tub and a terrace that overlooks the grassy, simply landscaped backyard and swimming pool.

Adele, who sold her oceanfront retreat in the U.K.’s Brighton Beach in 2016 for close to $3 million, is hardly the only showbiz klieg light to own a home in the discreet, privately guarded neighborhood. Indeed, she’s not even the only international superstar to own more than one home in the leafy enclave. Cameron Diaz bought her two-residence compound in 2010 for almost $9.5 million from Candice Bergen and since 2017, Katy Perry, newly engaged to Orlando Bloom, has plunked down roughly $26.5 million for two houses at opposite ends of the secluded neighborhood. Other high-profile homeowners in the ritzy ‘hood include Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, not to mention Jennifer Lawrence, whose house was previously owned by a slew of celebs, including Ellen DeGeneres and Jessica Simpson.