×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adele Scores Second Home in Same Beverly Hills Neighborhood (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adele_HV_02_2
Adele_HV_02_3
Adele_HV_02_4
Adele_HV_02_5
View Gallery 11 Images
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$10.65 million
Size:
6,045 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Word is starting to snake its way down the celebrity real estate gossip grapevine that Adele is the secret buyer who shelled out $10.65 million to acquire a second home in the same, celebrity-packed Beverly Hills enclave where the mono-monikored pop chanteuse already owns a substantial residence scooped up about three years ago for $9.5 million. First and jointly listed in late 2018 at nearly $13 million with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman and Jade Mills at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the luxuriously low-key California contemporary was sold by “Blazing Saddles” and “Silent Movie” producer Michael Hertzberg and, so the unconfirmed scuttlebutt goes, likely purchased by the 15-time Grammy-winning singer for soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Designed and built in the early 1960s on almost an acre of mostly flat, tree-privatized land by little-lauded mid-century architect Edwin Fields, the original house measured just 2,400 square feet, but was expanded in the 1980s to more than 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A spacious sunken living room with fireplace spills out to an awning-shaded poolside patio, an unconventionally shaped library holds 2,000 volumes in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and, flooded with natural light that pours in through a couple of skylights, the kitchen is arranged around a granite-topped work island with up-to-date stainless steel appliances and somewhat dated, fixture-free wood cabinetry. There’s also a small art studio, a custom-fitted crafts room, a wall-to-wall carpeted fitness suite and a sunny, voluminous home office under a vaulted ceiling. Privately sequestered on the second floor, the master suite incorporates a sitting area with fireplace, a walk-in closet, a carpeted bathroom with jetted tub and a terrace that overlooks the grassy, simply landscaped backyard and swimming pool.

More Dirt

Adele, who sold her oceanfront retreat in the U.K.’s Brighton Beach in 2016 for close to $3 million, is hardly the only showbiz klieg light to own a home in the discreet, privately guarded neighborhood. Indeed, she’s not even the only international superstar to own more than one home in the leafy enclave. Cameron Diaz bought her two-residence compound in 2010 for almost $9.5 million from Candice Bergen and since 2017, Katy Perry, newly engaged to Orlando Bloom, has plunked down roughly $26.5 million for two houses at opposite ends of the secluded neighborhood. Other high-profile homeowners in the ritzy ‘hood include Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, not to mention Jennifer Lawrence, whose house was previously owned by a slew of celebs, including Ellen DeGeneres and Jessica Simpson.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Dirt

  • Adele Buys Second House in Beverly

    Adele Scores Second Home in Same Beverly Hills Neighborhood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word is starting to snake its way down the celebrity real estate gossip grapevine that Adele is the secret buyer who shelled out $10.65 million to acquire a second home in the same, celebrity-packed Beverly Hills enclave where the mono-monikored pop chanteuse already owns a substantial residence scooped up about three years ago for $9.5 [...]

  • John Edward House

    Psychic Medium John Edward Channels $5.5 Million Into L.A. Mansion

    Longtime television personality and psychic medium John Edward is most famous for his purported ability to communicate with the dead. But did he also foretell his recent good fortune in the high-end real estate market? Perhaps that shall remain a professional secret — at least for now. In any case, Edward did indeed experience property-related [...]

  • Olivia Newton-John Lists Australian Getaway

    Olivia Newton-John Lists Longtime Escape Along Australia’s Eastern Coast

    Olivia Newton-John has her longtime country escape near Dalwood on Australia’s east coast up for sale at around $5.5 million. The four-time Grammy-winning singer and dedicated activist, battling breast cancer for a third time, reportedly purchased the property in the 1980s after her career-defining turn as Sandy in the still beloved 1978 musical film “Grease.” [...]

  • Danai Gurira Hollywood Hills Home

    Danai Gurira Adds West Coast Home in the Hollywood Hills

    Fresh off a seven-year run on AMC’s runaway (walkaway?) hit “The Walking Dead,” acclaimed actress/playwright Danai Gurira is tackling her next big project: bicoastal home ownership. In Los Angeles, the “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” star has selected a $2.3 million bungalow in the Hollywood Hills. Gurira’s new retreat lies below the street front and [...]

  • Jeff Bridges House

    Jeff Bridges Asks $8 Million for Historic Montecito Estate

    The Dude currently abides in Montecito, but not for much longer. Not at this address, at least. Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has listed his 4-plus-acre ranch in the tony seaside community, with an asking price of just under $8 million. Bridges and his wife of 42 years, Susan Geston, purchased the equestrian-friendly property in April [...]

  • Chrissy Metz Tarzana Home

    Chrissy Metz Selects Tarzana Traditional

    Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz has splashed out $1.62 million for an updated ranch-style casita in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana. Labeled a “modern farmhouse” in the listing, the 3,236-square-foot single-story home is thoroughly unassuming from the street but quietly luxe from within. There’s a two-car garage and [...]

  • James Charles House Encino

    Embattled YouTuber James Charles Leases Encino Mini-Mansion

    It’s a brave new world, and perhaps the best illustration of that is the wacky phenomenon of YouTube celebrity. In this always offbeat, frequently narcissistic, and occasionally downright bizarre realm, top content creators are often embroiled in off-camera “scandals” and catfights. The details are later recapped for their drama-hungry followers — all while creators rake in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad