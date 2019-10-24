Sydney Holland Lists West Hollywood Contemporary

Now that she’s settled into her elegant new Pacific Palisades house, Sydney Holland — the 47-year-old former live-in girlfriend of 96-year-old media tycoon Sumner Redstone — is looking to unload a WeHo investment property that she picked up over the summer of 2014 for $2.835 million. The architectural home’s current ask of just under $3 million means that even in the event of a full-price offer, the self-billed philanthropist, art collector and producer will be lucky to break even once taxes, maintenance and hefty realtor fees are included.

Set on a tree-lined street that’s notably lined with apartment buildings and other multi-family structures — Holland’s property is one of the only detached residences on her block — the boxy house was built in 2003, per records, although it was significantly updated just prior to her purchase.

A long driveway, secured by a motorized gate with thick wooden slats, leads to a detached garage. The compact front yard is outfitted with a wee putting green, and a short flight of concrete steps leads to the wooden front door, which opens to a voluminous great room with fireplace, wide-plank gray hardwood floors and clerestory windows. A chicly austere kitchen is short on counter space but has a full array of high-end stainless amenities and opens to a light-filled dining area with sliding glass doors opening directly to the backyard.

There are three bedrooms in the home’s 2,500+ square feet of living space, the upstairs master outfitted with an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and moody glass shower and built-in soaking tub, both clad in black tile. Also on the upper level is a wee balcony with views of the surrounding treetops and the backyard, which sports a large patio for outdoor dining and entertaining, and — tucked into the lot’s rear — a dark-bottomed swimming pool with inset spa, overlooked by a Buddha statue. And despite its central location in the proverbial heart of WeHo, the towering bamboo plantings that surround the entire property imbue the yard with celeb-style privacy.

Holland — who was reportedly tossed out of her ex-lover’s Beverly Park mansion in 2015, resulting in a highly-publicized legal drama — has long had a knack for real estate investing. With the $150 million in cash and gifts Redstone gave her and his other ex-companion Manuela Herzer, Holland has bought, renovated, and sold a number of other L.A. homes, sometimes at substantial profits.

Back in 2013, she paid Jessica Simpson $6.4 million for a 90210 house that she flipped just one year later to actress Jennifer Lawrence, for $8.2 million. And in 2014, she paid $6.75 million for a mansion in guard-gated Mulholland Estates that she sold in late 2017 for $10.2 million to Chicago financier E. “Robbie” Robinson, best-known as Barack Obama’s personal financial advisor.

Nowadays, however, Holland primarily resides in her stately Pacific Palisades mansion. Located in the Westside neighborhood’s posh Riviera enclave, the East Coast Traditional-styled estate has 7 beds and 8 baths in 6,670 square feet and was picked up in January 2018. Records show that Holland paid Maura Kaplan — daughter of late actor Leslie Nielsen — exactly $9 million for the property.

Branden & Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.