×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Señorita’ Songwriter Ali Tamposi Lists 1930s Los Feliz Villa

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
30 View Gallery
Seller:
Ali Tamposi
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.8 million
Size:
3,521 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Though she’s not quite a household name in the vein of Ryan Tedder or Taylor Swift — or even Dr. Luke and Max Martin — 30-year-old Florida native Ali Tamposi is a powerhouse songwriter responsible, either in full or in part, for some undeniably catchy pop ditties. A small sampling of her credits include Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),”  Camila Cabello’s #1 smash “Havana” and the Cabello and Shawn Mendes duet “Señorita.”

Two years ago, Tamposi paid $2.3 million for a 1930s Mediterrean-style villa at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in central Los Feliz. Since then, she’s updated the house with new paint and refinished flooring, and has now relisted the place with a $2.8 million ask. According to the listing, all offers were due yesterday, so it seems there may already be substantial interest in the property.

The fully gated and hedged mini-compound offers a four-bedroom main house that includes golden wheat-hued hardwood floors, a double-height great room with a whitewashed brick fireplace and soaring windows that bathe the premises in natural light, and a cozy family room with direct access to the backyard.

An eat-in kitchen includes designer Miele appliances and Carrara marble countertops, while a two sets of nearby French doors open to a covered patio for that quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor living and dining experience. The main floor’s solitary bedroom is perfect for overnight guests or a live-in staff member.

The master suite takes up most of the most of the home’s second floor and features a walk-in closet and spacious bath, plus a rooftop balcony with views of the Griffith Observatory and nearby Hollywood Hills. There are also two smaller guest/family bedrooms upstairs, both of which sport private access to a shared bathroom.

Outdoors, the compact backyard includes grape vines, a mature lemon tree, various succulents, swimming pool with Baja shelf and a small guesthouse with a full bathroom.

Sebastian Wolski of Compass holds the listing.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Ali Tamposi House Los Angeles

    'Señorita' Songwriter Ali Tamposi Lists 1930s Los Feliz Villa

    Though she’s not quite a household name in the vein of Ryan Tedder or Taylor Swift — or even Dr. Luke and Max Martin — 30-year-old Florida native Ali Tamposi is a powerhouse songwriter responsible, either in full or in part, for some undeniably catchy pop ditties. A small sampling of her credits include Kelly [...]

  • Jessica Walter House Pound Ridge

    Jessica Walter Struggles to Sell in Pound Ridge

    An eagle-eyed property snitch sent word that the semi-suburban country getaway owned by married actors Jessica Walter and Ron Leibman in pastoral Pound Ridge, N.Y., is available with a freshly reduced price of just under $700,000. Leibman and Walter, she a stage and screen veteran best known by modern-day audiences as the imperious, spoiled matriarch [...]

  • Walter Hill House Malibu

    Walter Hill’s Broad Beach Micro-Compound for Sale

    Hollywood polymath Walter Hill has hung a price tag of close to $9 million on a loft-inspired, oceanfront residence along Malibu’s prestigious, fearsomely expensive — and unfortunately shrinking and, hence, ironically named — Broad Beach. Tax records show the prolific, two-time Emmy-winning film and television writer, director and producer and his talent agent wife, Hildy [...]

  • Brennan Elliott House Los Angeles

    Brennan Elliott Lands Studio City Home

    Canadian-born and Julliard-trained actor Brennan Elliott, the excessively vain host of fictional dating reality show “Unreal” on Lifetime, has put down some serious real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $2.2 million purchase of a family-sized residence in the foothills of the rapidly gentrifying community of Studio City. Listed with Diana Braun of Compass, [...]

  • Bill McDermott House Atherton

    Bill McDermott Buys David Sacks' $22 Million Silicon Valley Estate

    One-eyed corporate mogul William “Bill” McDermott achieved tech legend status as SAP’s longtime CEO. During his near-decade as head (or co-head) honcho at the German tech firm, he transformed the struggling software giant into one of the world’s most highly-valued companies. Last month, in a somewhat surprising move, McDermott left SAP and quickly pivoted to take [...]

  • Norah Jones House

    Norah Jones Lists One of Two Brooklyn Townhouses

    Singer-songwriter Norah Jones has made her historic townhouse in Brooklyn’s leafy, historic Cobble Hill neighborhood available at exactly $8 million. The famously private torch singer, whose 2002 debut album “Come Away With Me” sold more than 10 million copies and earned her five Grammy Awards, and whose most recent album, “Begin Again,” dropped earlier this [...]

  • Katie Holmes House

    Katie Holmes Looks to Shed West Coast Home

    New York City-based actor and style icon Katie Holmes has put her West Coast residence in L.A.’s expensive and celeb-packed if not exactly fashionable far-western suburbs on the rack at just over $4.6 million. Tucked into an affluent, guard-gated community chock-a-block with famous folk, the “Kennedys After Camelot” star, set to appear on the silver [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad