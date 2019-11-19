‘Señorita’ Songwriter Ali Tamposi Lists 1930s Los Feliz Villa

Though she’s not quite a household name in the vein of Ryan Tedder or Taylor Swift — or even Dr. Luke and Max Martin — 30-year-old Florida native Ali Tamposi is a powerhouse songwriter responsible, either in full or in part, for some undeniably catchy pop ditties. A small sampling of her credits include Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” Camila Cabello’s #1 smash “Havana” and the Cabello and Shawn Mendes duet “Señorita.”

Two years ago, Tamposi paid $2.3 million for a 1930s Mediterrean-style villa at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in central Los Feliz. Since then, she’s updated the house with new paint and refinished flooring, and has now relisted the place with a $2.8 million ask. According to the listing, all offers were due yesterday, so it seems there may already be substantial interest in the property.

The fully gated and hedged mini-compound offers a four-bedroom main house that includes golden wheat-hued hardwood floors, a double-height great room with a whitewashed brick fireplace and soaring windows that bathe the premises in natural light, and a cozy family room with direct access to the backyard.

An eat-in kitchen includes designer Miele appliances and Carrara marble countertops, while a two sets of nearby French doors open to a covered patio for that quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor living and dining experience. The main floor’s solitary bedroom is perfect for overnight guests or a live-in staff member.

The master suite takes up most of the most of the home’s second floor and features a walk-in closet and spacious bath, plus a rooftop balcony with views of the Griffith Observatory and nearby Hollywood Hills. There are also two smaller guest/family bedrooms upstairs, both of which sport private access to a shared bathroom.

Outdoors, the compact backyard includes grape vines, a mature lemon tree, various succulents, swimming pool with Baja shelf and a small guesthouse with a full bathroom.

Sebastian Wolski of Compass holds the listing.