Historic San Francisco Mansion Trades Hands for $18 Million

San Francisco’s breezy Seacliff neighborhood, while not quite as opulent or excessively billionaire-laden as nearby Pacific Heights, is nonetheless a supremely pricey enclave home to multiple big-name tech tycoons — former Facebook president Sean Parker and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey among them. It also sports a stellar cache of lovely historic homes, many of them with sublime blufftop views across the bay.

Last week, a Tuscan-influenced 1920s neoclassical villa in Seacliff traded hands for exactly $18 million. As SFGate notes, that’s the second-biggest public closing price in San Francisco this year, though records reveal at least three other S.F. mansions recently traded hands in quiet off-market deals for even more money. And it’s also one of the priciest Seacliff deals ever closed, just behind Dorsey’s record-breaking $21.9 million splurge last year.

Built by noted architect Sylvain Schnaittacher and long owned by prominent S.F. businessman Doug Hickey — a former Obama and Clinton bundler who hosted fundraisers for the likes of Joe Biden at the house — the well-maintained $18 million manse was acquired by a low-profile local private equity guru and his writer wife, who said they selected the property primarily because of its views and Seacliff location, where it lies in close proximity to various nature trails and balmy beaches.

The stately manor shares a gated driveway with its equally stately next-door neighbor, one that passes between the two houses before dead-ending in a giant backyard motorcourt. There’s a two-car garage discreetly tucked around back, attached to and directly below the multi-story home’s generous outdoor terrace.

As with many structures of the era, the front door is actually located on the home’s side — about halfway down the driveway — and opens to a proper foyer with beige stone floors and tile inlays. The fully-renovated interiors additionally include a formal dining room, marble-slathered kitchen with high-grade appliances, and a living room with an eye-popping, picture-perfect view of the Golden Gate Bridge — on a rare fog-free day, of course.

There are five bedrooms within the home’s generous 6,305 square feet of living space, plus a “guest/au pair apartment.” The master includes a bedroom with trendy gunmetal gray walls, a sitting area, fireplace, marble bathroom, and big-picture windows overlooking the water. Other luxury home amenities include a family room with wet bar, a games room/lounge, temperature-controlled wine closet, and a sprawling rooftop deck outfitted with a jacuzzi and several outdoor chaise lounges.

The listing was held by Joan Gordon & David Cohen of City Real Estate; the buyers repped by Janet Schindler of Sotheby’s International Realty.