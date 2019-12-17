Dean Koontz Buys $11.6 Million Orange County House

Bestselling horror author Dean Koontz and his longtime wife Gerda are writing themselves into the real estate story of a new “Hideaway,” having recently spilled out $11.6 million for a plus-sized Irvine, Calif. estate. Tucked away within the prestigious and scenic Shady Canyon gated enclave, the 13,418 sq. ft. mansion sits on a prime lot at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Built in 2009 by a non-famous local businessman, the Mediterranean villa-style structure was sold the following year for about $5.8 million to a man named Lucky Gold. True to his moniker, Gold held onto the property until last month, when he lucratively flipped it to the Koontzes for more than double what he originally paid.

From the street, a long driveway leads to an attached garage with room for six luxury automobiles. Inside, the house has decadent old-world touches that include hand-painted murals, wrought iron fixtures and copious amounts of honey-hued hardwood throughout. An extravagant great room and living room have sets of French doors that allow direct access to the gardens, and the kitchen includes top-notch appliances, custom tilework and a breakfast bar. Other formal spaces include a billiards room, library and executive office.

The very beige yet undeniably luxurious manor also sports not one but two master retreats — one located on the main level, the other upstairs — plus four additional guest/family bedrooms, each outfitted with a private ensuite bath. A stadium-style theater has tiered seating for at least 15 film buffs, and there’s also an expansive fitness center and separate staff quarters.

Lush gardens envelope the .54-acre estate — sculpted hedgerows, brilliant flowers, native cacti and various species of trees. An outdoor living room overlooks the courtyard-style pool area, where there are stone patios, a cabana and firepit with built-in seating shaded by leafy tropical plantings. A separate outdoor kitchen has a built-in BBQ with a bar and adjacent al fresco dining space.

Of course, the Koontzes have been O.C. residents for decades — they still own a titantic compound in Newport Beach, Calif. that was acquired in the early 1990s, sprawls across multiple lots and includes two swimming pools, panoramic ocean views, and a 25,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion main house with a professional-grade screening room.

Last year, the couple paid a Chinese billionaire $9.4 million for another mansion elsewhere in Newport Beach; that house was subsequently donated to Newport’s Hoag Hospital to fund cancer research, and Hoag quickly resold the property for about $7.2 million to an L.A.-based investor.

Jacqueline Thompson of Surterre Properties held the listing; Evan Corkett and Steve High of Villa Real Estate repped Koontz.