×

Wish Billionaire Peter Szulczewski Drops $15 Million in Bel Air

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
peter-szulczewski-house
20 View Gallery
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$15.3 million
Size:
11,695 square feet, 7 beds, 9 baths

Although L.A.’s high-end real estate market has recently been faltering, cash-flush tech entrepreneurs have kept it on life support with their headline-grabbing purchases. Uber’s Garrett Camp famously dropped $72.5 million in Beverly Hills, WeWork’s Michael Gross bought a $28 million Brentwood estate, and former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta nabbed a $10 million Santa Monica beach shack.

And more continue to follow their lead. Last month, a brand-new Bel Air mansion sold for $15.3 million in what may have been an all-cash deal. The buyer is Peter Szulczewski, a newly-anointed tech billionaire who is co-founder and CEO of Wish, one of San Francisco’s hottest startups.

Spec-built by a local developer and completed earlier this year, the ultra-contemporary manse sits on a half-acre lot atop a steep ridge, looming directly above Rupert Murdoch’s $30 million vineyard estate. Included in the nearly 12,000 square feet of house is an attached “auto gallery” with space for five luxury vehicles. Though there isn’t much of a front yard, the walled, gated and camera-watched estate additionally features a wee motorcourt for off-street parking.

More Dirt

Guests to the residence will be awed by the all-glass entryway flanked on each side by monolithic slabs of gray stone that soar from the ground to above the home’s roofline. An almost comically massive front door pivots open to a double-height foyer replete with pale brown hardwood flooring, and the adjoining central great room opens to various other spaces — an eat-in kitchen with thickly-veined marble countertops, a formal dining area, and cushy movie theater. Naturally, the ultra-contemporary abode is outfitted with trendy Fleetwood glass sliders, effectively blurring the line between indoors and out in that quintessentially Southern California manner.

Five of the home’s seven bedrooms are located upstairs, with the later two presumably for live-in staff and/or errant houseguests. The master suite has a private sitting room and outdoor terrace lounge, along with the expected boutique-worthy closet and sunny bathroom. Other luxe property amenities include a gym, two wet bars, a 430-bottle wine closet, Control4 home automation, plus an indoor spa and steam room.

Sprawling patios provide numerous options for lounging, sunbathing, al fresco dining or event hosting. There’s also a perfectly rectangular patch of grass anchored by a waterfall feature. And, of course, there’s the fan-shaped infinity pool, with its inset spa, Baja shelf and swim-up bar — perfect for those who enjoy tipsy backstroking — and its jetliner views that extend to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina island on the horizon.

It’s worth noting that although the property is technically located in Bel Air, this is nowhere near the ultra-plum “lower Bel Air” neighborhood — home to Jay-Z and Beyonce, among numerous other billionaires — but rather in a far-flung western corner that’s geographically much closer to Brentwood.

Born and bred in Warsaw, Poland, Szulczewski immigrated to the U.S. by way of Canada. The former Google engineer co-founded Wish — which recently attracted $500 million in investment capital — in 2010 and remains the cut-price e-commerce platform’s largest shareholder, having reportedly turned down acquisition overtures from both Amazon and Alibaba.

Szulczewski compares Wish’s success to Trump’s presidential campaign, saying the firm became the world’s most downloaded e-commerce app by relying heavily on bargain-hunting users from Middle America, folks who constitute the majority of his customer base and are unable to afford the comparatively premium prices of competitors like Amazon Prime.

James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency jointly held the listing; Jon Grauman, also of The Agency, repped Szulczewski.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Peter Szulczewski House

    Wish Billionaire Peter Szulczewski Drops $15 Million in Bel Air

    Although L.A.’s high-end real estate market has recently been faltering, cash-flush tech entrepreneurs have kept it on life support with their headline-grabbing purchases. Uber’s Garrett Camp famously dropped $72.5 million in Beverly Hills, WeWork’s Michael Gross bought a $28 million Brentwood estate, and former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta nabbed a $10 million Santa Monica [...]

  • Mary J. Blige Mansion

    Mary J. Blige Seeks No Drama Buyer for Saddle River Spread

    Mary J. Blige has spun out scads of soulful songs and hit records to the tune of nine, cross-genre Grammys over a 30-plus year career, and she grabbed two Oscar nominations for her songwriting and acting contributions to the 2018 Netflix period drama “Mudbound.” Alas, the R&B legend just can’t seem to secure a buyer [...]

  • Mike Trout House Newport Beach

    Mike Trout Swings Into $9 Million Newport Beach Mansion

    Fresh off signing history’s most lucrative sports contract, Mike Trout has scored a very personal home run of sorts, albeit one accomplished well away from the baseball playing field. Yes, MLB’s $426 million man is setting down real estate roots near his longtime professional base, having sliced out $9.15 million on what is apparently his [...]

  • Mansion San Francisco

    Historic San Francisco Mansion Trades Hands for $18 Million

    San Francisco’s breezy Seacliff neighborhood, while not quite as opulent or excessively billionaire-laden as nearby Pacific Heights, is nonetheless a supremely pricey enclave home to multiple big-name tech tycoons — former Facebook president Sean Parker and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey among them. It also sports a stellar cache of lovely historic homes, many of them with [...]

  • Topher Grace House

    Topher Grace Seeks Studio City Sale

    Topher Grace has hoisted a comprehensively updated and pristinely maintained mid-century California ranch-style home in Studio City, Calif. up for sale at close to $2.7 million. The “That ‘70s Show” and “Spider-Man 3” star and his actress wife, Ashley (Hinshaw) Grace, quietly acquired the stone-accented olive-green residence a bit more than two years ago for [...]

  • Brie Larson House

    Brie Larson Loses a Little on Sale in Laurel Canyon

    Brie Larson is unquestionably a big winner in Hollywood. The 29-year-old phenom took home an Oscar in 2015 for the indie drama “Room” and, following her star turn in “Captain Marvel,” she’s part of the celeb-packed ensemble cast of this year’s mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” which has hauled in an astonishing almost $2.8 billion in worldwide [...]

  • Adam Goldberg Home

    Adam Goldberg Pays Over Asking for Family-Sized Traditional

    More than 1.5 years after he sold a not-quite 2,000 sq. ft., split-level mid-century modern hillside home in a celeb-packed neighborhood of L.A.’s Los Feliz area for a bit more than $1.725 million and settled, at least temporarily, in suburban Thousand Oaks, enigmatic actor, musician and photographer Adam Goldberg, a self-described “Jack of all Tirades,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad