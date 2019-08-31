×

WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum Drops $100 Million on Ron Meyer’s Malibu Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
jan-koum-house-malibu
13 View Gallery
Seller:
Ron Meyer
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$100 million
Size:
13,693 square feet, 6 beds, 7.5 baths

A few days ago, rampant speculation arose about the longtime Malibu estate of NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer. Listed at $125 million and in the final stages of escrow, the house was reportedly set to be acquired by tech billionaire Jan Koum, the co-founder of international messaging service WhatsApp.

The property has since sold, and transfer documents have officially recorded. They confirm the nearly 14,000 sq. ft. house was indeed snapped up by Koum — via his generically-named LLC — earlier this week. According to the MLS, the closing price was an even $100 million, marking only the seventh time a California home sale has ever broken the nine-figure barrier.

Previously discussed in detail, the extravagant house was custom-built in the late 1990s by revered and now-deceased architect Gwathmey Siegel for Meyer and sits on a spectacular 3-acre blufftop lot directly overlooking Malibu’s postcard-perfect Paradise Cove, which in recent years has eclipsed even legendarily wealthy Carbon Beach in terms of sheer desirability. Meyer originally acquired the then-vacant property in 1997 from his former nemesis, CAA co-founder Mike Ovitz, at a cost of $5 million. Today, the giant estate sits between two equally massive compounds, one owned by Public Storage heiress Tamara Gustavson and the other by Bosnia-born socialite Diana Jenkins.

Besides Gustavson and Jenkins, some of Koum’s new Paradise Cove neighbors include a bevy of deep-pocketed celebrities and assorted billionaires: Leo DiCaprio, Courteney Cox, John McEnroe, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jimmy Iovine and Mark Burnett are all within sugar-borrowing distance.

As for Koum himself, he and business partner Brian Acton co-founded WhatsApp in 2009. Five years later, they sold the wildly popular messaging app to Facebook for approximately $19 billion, instantly making both men members of the three-comma club. According to Forbes, Koum — one of the world’s foremost collectors of rare Porsche and Ferrari models — is worth $10 billion.

In addition to his new $100 million vacation home, Koum maintains a heavy-duty Silicon Valley real estate portfolio that includes a high-tech converted warehouse in Burlingame, Calif. where he keeps a portion of his car collection, an $8.5 million estate in Atherton, Calif., and a $5.5 million mansion in Hillsborough, Calif. that was purchased for a family member. His main residence, however, is a nearly $100 million custom-built Atherton mega-compound. Still partially under construction, the enormous estate spans 5.6 acre on five parcels of land and includes multiple mansions and swimming pools — plus a 10,000+ sq. ft., mansion-sized garage.

As aforementioned, Koum’s Malibu splurge is only the seventh time a California home has sold for $100 million or more. In 2011, Russian oligarch Yuri Milner paid $100 million for a Silicon Valley mega-mansion in the Los Altos Hills community. Two years later, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son forked over $117.5 million for another Silicon Valley estate, this one in the Woodside neighborhood. That place — currently undergoing a major remodel of some sort — was reportedly purchased as a gift for Son’s wife.

Back in 2016, leveraged buyout billionaire Tom Gores paid $100 million for a brand-new Holmby Hills mansion, and the nearby Playboy Mansion was sold for $100 million to its next door neighbor, billionaire heir Daren Metropoulos. Last year, natural gas tycoon Michael S. Smith and his longtime wife Iris shelled out $110 million for Carbon Beach mansion. And just last month, the famous Aaron Spelling-built Manor in Holmby Hills was resold for $119.7 million to an unidentified foreign buyer.

And in this era of increasing focus on wealth disparity, it’s certainly worth highlighting that all but two of those seven $100+ million transactions occurred within the last three years. It would seem, in fact, that the mega-rich really are getting richer.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the Malibu listing and also repped Koum.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Jan Koum House Malibu

    WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum Drops $100 Million on Ron Meyer's Malibu Mansion

    A few days ago, rampant speculation arose about the longtime Malibu estate of NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer. Listed at $125 million and in the final stages of escrow, the house was reportedly set to be acquired by tech billionaire Jan Koum, the co-founder of international messaging service WhatsApp. The property has since sold, and [...]

  • Olivia Wilde House Silver Lake

    Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Snag Silver Lake Spanish-Style Home

    Earlier this year, a 1928-built Spanish-style home overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir hit the market with a $3.35 million thud. Originally designed by Frankie Faulkner, one of L.A.’s first female architects, the approximately 2,800 sq. ft. structure was completely remodeled in 2016 by local design firm DISC Interiors. While the exterior remains period-correct, the home’s [...]

  • Shane Johnson House

    'Power' Star Shane Johnson Lands New House in Encino

    The celebrity real estate gossip grapevine is abuzz that “Power” star Shane Johnson and actress Keili Lefkovitz have upgraded their residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the close to $2.3 million purchase of an opulently appointed Tuscan-inspired villa in the affluent foothills above Encino. Hidden up a discreet private drive and fortified behind a high [...]

  • Pierce Brosnan House

    Pierce Brosnan Snags Santa Monica Cottage

    Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye have shelled out close to $3 million for an unpretentious but hardly inexpensive 1940s traditional cottage on a pretty, tree-lined street in a coveted Santa Monica, Calif., neighborhood. Described in marketing materials as “turn-key,” the handsome and clean, if not especially chic, single-story home has three bedrooms plus an office [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres Sells Beverly Hills Villa

    Almost as well known for their perpetually-in-flux portfolio of fearsomely pricey homes as their many showbiz accomplishments, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have sold a soignée Hollywood Regency villa in the expensively trendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills for $15.5 million, a huge amount by any standard but considerably less than the almost [...]

  • Tom Brokaw House

    Tom Brokaw to Take Loss on Idyllic New York Compound

    Despite its prestigious zip code, pristine beauty and total privacy, baritone-voiced veteran journalist and retired primetime anchorman Tom Brokaw will take a loss on the sale of a pastoral retreat in posh Pound Ridge, N.Y., that is now in contract with an asking price of $4.25 million, reportedly the exact same amount he paid for [...]

  • Reggie Bush House Encino

    Reggie Bush Buys $5.65 Million Encino Mansion

    The increasingly posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino has lately been ensnaring wealthy celebrities from across the demographic spectrum. Guns ‘N Roses rocker Slash strums his guitar in a $6.2 million Encino mansion, NBA star Tristan Thompson recently plunked down $6.5 million for a fancy estate, and earlier this month “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad