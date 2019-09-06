Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Scores $29 Million Malibu Mansion

Fresh off back-to-back NBA championships, professional basketball’s Golden State Warriors of San Francisco have been described by reputable news outlets as the “greatest dynasty in the modern era” and as “absurd collection of talent.” Perhaps to celebrate those supreme accolades, majority owner Joe Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran have girded their loins and charged away from their longtime Silicon Valley, Calif. residence to the seaside city of Malibu, where they’ve laid out $29.1 million for a decidedly decadent oceanfront mansion on desirable Carbon Beach.

Before becoming Warriors majority owner in 2010, Lacob was (and still is) an exceptionally successful Silicon Valley venture capitalist. For over 30 years, he has held the rank of partner at vaunted firm Kleiner Perkins, where his investments have centered primarily around firms involved in medical tech, life sciences and energy.

As for the stylish Curran, she is Board President of and heavily involved with the Warriors Community Foundation, the charitable arm of the Warriors, although she’s perhaps best-known to the public for arousing the wrath of Beyoncé’s famously protective Beyhive group of fans earlier this year. During an NBA finals game, while seated next to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Curran leaned over the Grammy-winning singer to ask Jay-Z for his drink order. Beyoncé’s alleged side-eye towards Curran became a viral meme, prompting the Beyhive ranks to spew venomous hate messages at Curran for daring to invade their queen’s personal space. According to a tearful Curran, those messages included death threats, leading her to delete her Instagram account.

Perhaps their new Malibu home, and the Pacific Ocean’s hypnotic waves, will inspire Curran and Lacob to forget such pesky ugliness. Although the structure sits right on traffic-jammed Pacific Coast Highway, unwanted traffic noise is kept at bay thanks to a buffer of tall gates and taller trees.

Originally built in 1970, the charcoal-colored house was completely remodeled and expanded by the seller, emergency doctor-turned-part-time real estate developer Joseph Englanoff. Now feauturing three levels and over 5,500 square feet of contemporary living space, the oceanfront mini-mansion is essentially all-new and sizzles with a host of trendy luxury amenities. Originally listed this April with a $34.5 million ask, Lacob appears to have successfully negotiated a hefty discount on the premises.

The main level sports a giant combination formal living/dining area with fireplace, plus a temperature-controlled glass wine closet sure to make the Curran-Lacob family’s boozehound guests swoon with envy. Automatic Fleetwood sliding doors noiselessly allow access to a wooden deck with direct beach access, and somewhere there’s a soundproof movie theater with cozy couch seating. Also on the main level is an eat-in kitchen with high-tech everything, a bedroom suite for a live-in maid or overnight guest, and a two-car garage.

To access the home’s upper floors, Curran and Lacob can opt to take either the home’s pneumatic elevator or the slightly more traditional wood-and-glass staircase. The master suite takes up much of this level and includes a bedroom with head-on ocean views, a fireplace and a flatscreen TV that folds down from the ceiling. The master bath is slathered in a grey, exotic-looking variety of stone and sports a steam shower and soaking tub, while there’s also a boutique-style closet, a glass-walled gym, private sitting room and two additional bedroom suites on this floor.

The home’s mostly open-air uppermost level focuses on blurring the line between indoor/outdoor living. There’s a loggia with a full outdoor kitchen and a bar-style table with a central fire feature, plus a hot tub with sweeping ocean views from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Point Dume. Inside — but easily made part of the outdoors via the disappearing Fleetwood sliders — are a family room and a fifth bedroom.

Carbon Beach, long colloquially termed “Billionaire’s Beach” for its exceptionally high-net worth residents, is home to scores of famous folks. Some of the nearest new neighbors include Dr. Dre, Larry Ellison, Michael Milken, former Dodgers owner Jamie McCourt and current Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

As for Lacob and Curran, their primary residence continues to be a 14,000+ sq. ft. mansion in the ultra-tony Silicon Valley town of Atherton, Calif. Purchased in 2007 for $19.8 million, the two-parcel, multi-acre compound includes a half-court basketball court, a pool, multiple motorcourts and happens to lie directly across the street from an $80 million ranch estate owned by Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The property is also a literal stone’s throw from the $100 million Atherton complex of WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, who recently made his own Malibu real estate splash of sorts.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing; Jack Turturici of Equity Advisors repped Lacob and Curran.