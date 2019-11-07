×
Uber’s Garrett Camp Sells Brand New Hollywood Hills Mansion

By

Seller:
Garrett Camp & Eliza Nguyen
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9.6 million
Size:
6,399 square feet, 5 beds, 6.5 baths

Though the market for high-end Hollywood Hills homes remains sluggish at best, Uber’s multibillionaire co-founder Garrett Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have managed to unload their snazzy house above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip after just two months on the market. Public records show the property went for $9.6 million to local entrepreneur Darren Greenly, co-owner of the All Access Tickets agency.

Camp and Nguyen had only purchased the house in March of this year, paying $9.565 million; they eked out a paltry $35,000 profit that surely evaporates once taxes, maintenance and hefty realtor fees are considered. The property-mad couple never moved into the house during their eight months of ownership, instead opting to leave the place vacant while they ping-ponged to and fro their multitude of other high-priced residences.

The single-story, bunker-like home spans a roomy 6,399 square feet of living space and sprawls around a courtyard-style backyard with a negative-edge swimming pool/spa combo. Designed by Ames Peterson and completed in 2018, the glassy contemporary structure does not have a city lights view — a rarity at this price point in the hills — but does include just about every high-tech amenity known to mankind, including a Crestron home automation system and state-of-the-art Sonos sound system.

There are five bedrooms on the premises, the master suite kitted out with a marble-swaddled bathroom and giant walls of glass overlooking the pool area. The uber-chic kitchen boasts custom Gaggenau and Miele appliances, a giant island with bar seating, and opens directly to indoor and outdoor dining spaces. A home theater, two-car garage, outdoor kitchen/BBQ station and an open-concept living area complete the offering.

Despite Uber stock taking quite the recent beating, Camp remains one of the richest men in the tech stratosphere, making do with $2.7 billion (per Forbes.) And the Expa founder has the real estate portfolio to prove it, too — he and Nguyen recently wowed real estate watchers nationwide by shelling out a whopping $72.5 million for a brand-new megamansion in Beverly Hills, an amount that remains the most ever paid for a 90210 home.

Some of the couple’s legion of other homes include a $3 million San Francisco penthouse loft, an $8.5 million Beaux Arts-style mansion in S.F.’s Pacific Heights area, an $8 million condo in New York City’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, and a $6 million Hal Levitt-designed midcentury modern house that’s just a few doors away from the never-lived-in Hollywood Hills home they just sold. There’s also plenty of evidence in records that suggests the couple may be the buyers of a historic mansion in San Francisco that quietly sold for $26.5 million earlier this year.

Paul Wylie & Rick Albert of LAMERICA Real Estate held the listing; Darren Greenly was repped by his realtor mother Cathy Greenly at Coldwell Banker.

    Though the market for high-end Hollywood Hills homes remains sluggish at best, Uber's multibillionaire co-founder Garrett Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have managed to unload their snazzy house above L.A.'s iconic Sunset Strip after just two months on the market. Public records show the property went for $9.6 million to local entrepreneur Darren [...]

