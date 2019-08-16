Uber’s Garrett Camp Asks $10 Million for Hollywood Hills Mansion

On the heels of his record-breaking $72.5 million splurge on a brand-new Beverly Hills contemporary compound, Uber and Expa founder Garrett Camp has listed one of his two “starter” homes in the nearby Hollywood Hills. Tucked high above the eternally chic Sunset Strip and bearing more than a passing resemblance to a hulking concrete bunker, the blocky modern pad is saddled with a $9.975 million asking price.

Records reveal that Camp acquired the essentially all-new property just five months ago, in March 2019, for a smidgen under $9.6 million. For whatever reason, the tech multibillionaire and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen never moved into the house, opting instead to continue residing in another nearby property they own.

And it does not appear that Nguyen-Camps have made any significant alterations to the house itself; the structure remains a glassy single-story with a mansion-sized 6,399 square feet of living space. Conjured up by local designer Ames-Peterson and completed last year, the low-slung abode sprawls around a central courtyard with a negative-edge pool/spa combo.

The fully gated and camera-secured property additionally includes a two-car garage, a screening room with convenient wet bar, and a giant master suite with disappearing walls of glass and a marble-swathed bathroom. There are four additional guest/staff/family bedrooms, plus a designer-done kitchen with bar-style seating for a small gathering and high-end Gaggenau and Miele appliances. Naturally, the smart home is outfitted with a high-tech array of gizmos and gadgets — there’s a Crestron automation system and fancy Sonos sound system.

Nguyen and Camp are famed for their newfound real estate addiction; in addition to their just-listed Hollywood Hills pad, the couple own no fewer than five other multimillion dollar homes, most of them acquired within the last three years. Besides the $72.5 million Beverly Hills estate, they’ve also got a $6 million house in the Hollywood Hills. Set just a few doors away from the for-sale property, the lovely midcentury cottage was originally designed by famed architect Hal Levitt.

Other residences owned by the tech-rich couple include a $3 million San Francisco penthouse, an $8.5 million mansion elsewhere in S.F., and an $8.25 million condo in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. There’s also a plethora of evidence in property records that the Nguyen-Camps may also own a historic mansion in San Francisco’s searingly expensive Pacific Heights neighborhood that quietly sold for $26.5 million earlier this year.

Paul Wylie & Rick Albert of LAMERICA Real Estate jointly hold the listing.