Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Lists Hollywood Hills Architectural

Back in August 2018, longtime Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey forked out $4.225 million for an uber-contemporary home set near the very top of the Hollywood Hills. Scarcely a year later, the tech titan’ award-winning property — it was the AIA’s L.A. Residential Architectural Merit Award recipient for 2017, the year it was built — has popped back up for sale with a nearly $4.5 million list price.

Acquired for the use of Dorsey’s then-girlfriend, international model Raven Lyn Corneil, the slick spread features 3,730 square feet of living space and lies on a quiet hillside street just off iconic Mulholland Drive, with views that take in a wide swathe of the pancake-flat San Fernando Valley. It would appear Corneil is long gone from the premises — current listing photos flaunt the home’s staged and mostly otherwise empty interiors.

Guests will be suitably awed the moment they step in the front door, where a soaring 18-step floating staircase makes changing floors a suitably theatrical affair. On the upper floor, there’s an expansive great room that spills through floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass sliders onto an expansive terrace, one made party-ready with a stainless outdoor refrigerator and BBQ grill. The sleek and decidedly minimalist kitchen contains an array of high-end appliances and a massive, 12-foot center island. A separate wing is devoted entirely to the master suite, which features a bedroom with head-on valley views, a private terrace, walk-in closet and a bathroom with marble walls, floors, and a giant shower with dual rainfall showerheads.

The home’s ground floor is more utilitarian and contains four staff/guest bedrooms, all of them ensuite, a family/media room, laundry room and plenty of storage space. An attached garage has room for two luxury automobiles, and various sliding doors access the compact backyard, where there are several patches of grassy lawn and an infinity-edged swimming pool with attached spa.

It’s not publicly known if Dorsey plans to purchase another L.A.-area property, but it’s widely known that he continues to primarily reside up in San Francisco, in the breezy Seacliff neighborhood of town. Back in 2012, he coughed up almost $10 million for a midcentury modern house that remains his primary residence; last year, he paid nearly $22 million for the house next door, in what was a record high price for the Seacliff area.

The Agency’s Ben Belack holds the listing.