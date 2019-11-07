Sports Agent Aidy Ward Scores $14 Million Bel Air Estate

Though real estate gossip headlines have been peppered with blood vessel-bursting home deals as of late — a $94 million sale here, a $100 million transaction there — there are still discounts to be had, even in top-end neighborhoods. This never-lived-in Bel Air mansion was built on speculation in 2017 by a development team and first offered with a $24.5 million ask. After nearly two years on the market and several hefty pricechops, the property has sold for “just” $14 million, or 43% off the original list price — a good deal, depending on one’s point of view.

The new owners are professional sports agent Aidy Ward and his wife Limara Buchanan, a London-based PR executive. Though not a household name in the U.S., Ward is a high-profile and highly controversial figure in British sports, where his Colossal Sports Management firm reps some of the world’s top footballers, like Raheem Sterling and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Ward and Buchanan’s palatial new Bel Air estate clings to a steep hillside and resultantly sits rather hard up on the street, conspicuously looming over vehicles and assorted passersby. Still, the property offers its occupants some privacy thanks to tall perimeter walls and gates, and there are a bevy of surveillance cameras and a high-tech alarm system securing the premises.

Though the 12,339 sq. ft. behemoth of a house — it’s been christened “Amalfi Bel Air” — has a Tuscan villa-esque style on the outside, the interiors are remarkably contemporary and mostly free from any overwrought tributes to European architecture. Polished stone floors gleam and glassy Fleetwood doors easily glide open, inviting the California sunshine inside. The multi-level residence additionally features an enormous gourmet kitchen with Wolf and SubZero appliances, a formal dining room that can easily seat 12, several fireplaces and extraordinary views to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

The almost ludicrously lavish master suite boasts its own private wing and includes an outdoor terrace with sea vistas, two designer-done bathrooms — one completely swaddled in marble and the other decked out like a swanky gentleman’s club — a sitting room, dual walk-in closets, a gym and an at-home beauty salon.

Naturally, the property also offers a variety of other resort-style interior spaces: an upstairs media room, home theater, lower level wine room with bar seating, lounge with wet bar, and an infinity pool with adjacent sunbather-friendly patio. And hidden somewhere within the bowels of the giant house is a panic room for emergency situations, such as grounding an errant teenager.

Some of Ward’s new neighbors just down the road include financial heavyweights like Michael Milken’s son Lance Milken, Michael Bay, beverage billionaire Ben Weiss, President Trump’s Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie and a Saudi prince or two. And then there’s the so-called Billionaire, an exuberantly ostentatious contemporary mansion that recently sold for $94 million to a foreign buyer. Almost makes the Ward manse seem like a bargain, doesn’t it?

Mark Goldsmith of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Chad Lurtsema of the CMLgroup repped Ward.