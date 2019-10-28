×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rick Rubin Locks Down Pricey Malibu Cottage

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
19 View Gallery
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$8.1 million
Size:
2,298 square feet, 4 beds, 3 baths

Uber-music producer Rick Rubin (in)famously lost his two Malibu homes to the unforgiving flames of last year’s Woolsey Fire, but he hasn’t abandoned the seaside city just yet. On the contrary, records show the legendary Def Jam Records co-founder has doubled down on his local property holdings, having splashed out more than $8.1 million for a surprisingly modest — if still prohibitively expensive — blufftop house that sits atop the Point Dume cliffside, looming directly over the Pacific Ocean.

Owned for decades by a non-famous family, the midcentury ranch-style residence was built in 1965 and features a two-car attached garage, a refreshingly unpretentious interior with exposed ceiling beams, unstained hardwood floors and walls of glass drinking in the near-infinite views.

There are four bedrooms and three baths in just under 2,300 square feet of living space; the fully renovated master suite includes a walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with radiant heated floors that opens to a private patio with outdoor shower. The .83-acre property notably does not offer a swimming pool or direct beach access, though the sandy shores of Zuma Beach are just a quick jog away.

While it’s not publicly known if Rubin intends to rebuild his two fire-ravaged Malibu homes — one of them also located on Point Dume, the other further up in the mountains above Malibu — he still presides over a healthy handful of other Los Angeles-area properties. He continues to own a near-mythic, multi-acre estate in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon — known simply as “the Mansion” — and he’s also got a 9,000 sq. ft. mansion just above the iconic Sunset Strip. And then, of course, there’s his legendary Shangri-La studio in Malibu, which managed to survive Woolsey’s wrath.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing; Don Richstone of Coldwell Banker repped Rubin.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Jennie Garth House

    ‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Sells in 93460, Buys in 91105

    Jennie Garth has been on a real estate tear the last couple months. The star of the original, wildly popular 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the first couple of seasons of its 2008 reprise and its trippy 2019 reboot “BH90210,” which she also co-created and executive produced, has quietly sold an equestrian compound about [...]

  • Jennie Scaife House Beverly Hills

    Late Newspaper Heiress's Wildly Opulent Beverly Hills Compound Asks $20 Million

    Beverly Hills has a well-curated reputation for flashy, unrestrained opulence, and perhaps one of the very best residential examples of that recently popped up on the open market. Relisted with a nearly-$20 million pricetag — a relative bargain, considering the same house asked as much as $32.9 million last year — the .67-acre property is [...]

  • Don Nash House

    Former ‘Today’ Producer Don Nash Lists Waterside Retreat

    An East Coast birdie making its way south for the winter stopped to chirp that award-winning former “Today” executive producer Don Nash has his spectacularly sited home in the sleepy, postcard-perfect coastal village of Rowayton, Conn., up for grabs at $3.5 million. The seven-time Emmy winning morning-show veteran, who stepped down from his vaunted post [...]

  • Ethan Klein House Bel Air

    YouTubers Ethan & Hila Klein Buy $9 Million Bel Air Mansion

    Married 30-something YouTube stars Hila and Ethan “Papa Bless” Klein — the duo behind the popular h3h3 channel/podcast, which stands millions of subscribers strong — have officially crossed the hill, substantially upgrading their L.A. residential circumstances in the process. Earlier this month, the formerly San Fernando Valley-based couple shelled out a whopping $9 million for [...]

  • Bozoma Saint John House Hancock Park

    Endeavor's Bozoma Saint John Settles in Hancock Park

    A decidedly genteel 1932 Colonial Revival-style home in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park neighborhood recently sold for nearly $3.2 million. Tucked away at the end of a whisper-quiet cul-de-sac that fronts the high-nosed Wilshire Country Club, the stately residence was completely overhauled in 2018 by a local development group, who added contemporary finishes and modern tech [...]

  • Chandler Parsons Mansion

    Chandler Parsons Bounces Out of Bel Air

    NBA star Chandler Parsons has sold a farmhouse-inspired ultra-modern mansion in the famously posh and fearsomely pricey Bel Air area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $12.35 million. First drafted in 2011 by the Houston Rockets and traded over the summer from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring, one-year contract worth more [...]

  • Matt Duffer House Los Feliz

    'Stranger Things' Creator Buys Simon Helberg's Los Feliz Home

    A 1920s Mediterranean-style house on a prime, celeb-stocked street in the Los Feliz hills recently sold off-market, though the deal wasn’t exactly unexpected. The sellers, “Big Bang Theory” star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn, purchased the property from Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2011, and lived on the premises until their recent, widely-publicized [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad