×

Mike Mussallem Drops $10 Million on Dreamy Laguna Beach Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
mike-mussallem-house
26 View Gallery
Seller:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County
Location:
Laguna Beach, Calif.
Price:
$10.4 million
Size:
5,624 square feet, 6 beds, 3.5 baths

Most homes in Laguna Beach — arguably Orange County, Calif.’s most expensive and desirable seaside town — sit hard up on the street, on relatively tight lots with minuscule yard space. Not so this estate, recently sold for about $10.4 million. The commendably private property sits at the very end of a dead-end lane, tucked behind large driveway gates and surrounded by an acre of lush grounds.

Also unusually, the seller was a charity organization — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, which was gifted the posh property in late 2017. At that time, the estate was valued at $8.5 million and made O.C. headlines for being the biggest donation ever received by the org. Local widow Beverly Ray Parkhurst donated the home in honor of her late husband William D. Ray, an orphan and WWII veteran who became a successful Newport Beach businessman before his 1991 death.

After a whirlwind all-cash escrow — the property sold just six days after first hitting the market — the new owner is Michael “Mike” Mussallem. While not exactly a household name, Mussallem ranks among the O.C.’s most prominent businessmen and is a bonafide rockstar in the biopharma world he orbits. As the chairman and CEO of Edwards Lifesciences for the last 20 years — he’s the only chairman and CEO the company has ever had — he presides over a leading manufacturer of artificial heart valves, and a firm behind some of the world’s biggest breakthroughs in cardiac care.

Mussallem’s new storybook home, originally built in 1960, is styled in the “Connecticut Farmhouse” vein with a pitched roof and wood siding. From the road, the steep driveway passes through gates before dead-ending at a substantial motorcourt with a detached three-car garage and covered parking for three additional vehicles. A long, wide, fairytale-like stone staircase ascends to the main house, passing by dozens of mature trees, a sparkling pond and lovingly terraced gardens inspired by Washington D.C.’s Dunbarton Oaks Museum, per the listing.

The vine-encrusted house looks to be in immaculate condition, with lustrous hardwood floors stained a deep brown, oversized stone fireplaces and rows of windows drinking in the ocean views. There’s an ebony-colored wet bar, library with magenta-tinged bookcases, a kitchen with aqua-hued cabinetry and a truly hedonistic upstairs master suite with lounge area, marble-encrusted fireplace, frilly bathroom with built-in soaking tub, dressing room and two walk-in closets.

A conservatory-like garden room opens directly to the serene backyard, where the Grecian-inspired circular pool and its fountain are surrounded by vines and wistful floral plantings. Behind the pool, a winding stone staircase leads up to a brick landing with more terraced gardens and head-on views of the sea.

Mussallem and longtime wife Linda, founders of the Down Syndrome-focused George and Bob Fund, currently reside elsewhere in Laguna Beach, in a 1990s Mediterranean-style mansion with 6,000 square feet of living space and a relatively puny .22-acre of land.

Meital Taub of First Team Estates held the listing; Mark Christy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Mussallem.

More Dirt

  • Mike Mussallem House Laguna Beach

    Mike Mussallem Drops $10 Million on Dreamy Laguna Beach Estate

    Most homes in Laguna Beach — arguably Orange County, Calif.’s most expensive and desirable seaside town — sit hard up on the street, on relatively tight lots with minuscule yard space. Not so this estate, recently sold for about $10.4 million. The commendably private property sits at the very end of a dead-end lane, tucked [...]

  • Bobby Murphy House Pacific Palisades

    Snapchat's Bobby Murphy Spends Big for Neighboring Home

    Though Snapchat founder and chief technology officer Bobby Murphy publicly plays second fiddle to his famously brash, supermodel-marrying co-founder Evan Spiegel, Murphy remains the social media network’s undisputed real estate king. Over the last few years, the 31-year-old tech tycoon — worth a reported $3.2 billion, per Forbes — has spent nearly $50 million on luxury [...]

  • Camille Grammar House Brentwood

    'Real Housewife' Camille Grammer Buys Brentwood Estate

    Though she lost one of her two multimillion dollar Malibu homes to the flames of last year’s devastating Woolsey Fire, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Camille Grammer isn’t letting any pesky natural disasters slow her real estate roll. The cancer-surviving former Club MTV dancer, newly married to bigshot Los Angeles attorney David Meyer, has [...]

  • Gwen Stefani House Beverly Hill

    Sebastian Maniscalco Buys Gwen Stefani's Bananas Mansion

    Earlier this month, after a two-year-long slog on the market, SoCal ska singer-turned-international pop music supernova Gwen Stefani finally made a sweet escape from her certifiably bananas 90210 compound, as Dirt previously reported. Property records now reveal the buyer of the $21.6 million Beverly Hills Post Office-area property was Sebastian Maniscalco, the veteran comedian turned [...]

  • Larry King House

    Larry King Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Seventh Divorce

    Ailing 85-year-old Emmy and Peabody Award winning former radio and TV host Larry King and his soon to be 7th ex-wife Shawn Southwick have put their longtime mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at nearly $17 million. According to celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ, the sale is “a big step” towards a fast and [...]

  • Joachim Splichel House

    Celeb Chef Joachim Splichal Serves Up Classic San Marino Estate

    A lovely Monterey Colonial-style mansion in the genteel, quietly swank community of San Marino has become available with a $10.9 million asking price. Set on a fashionable street in the best neighborhood pocket of town, the 1927 Robert Ainsworth design appears in top-notch shape after a comprehensive update and restoration by the current owner, celebrity [...]

  • Mike Shinoda House

    Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Makes Off-Market Deal in Encino

    Multiple snitches swear Mike Shinoda, co-founder of the two-time Grammy winning alt-rock band Linkin Park, one of the top-selling bands on the planet with more than 70 million album sales, has made a clandestine, $7.95 million off-market purchase of a brand spanking new mansion in the affluent foothills above Encino, California. The house, a forward [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad