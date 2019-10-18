×
Marcus Buckingham Lists Sunset Strip Villa

English bestselling author and motivational speaker Marcus Buckingham is writing himself out of his Hollywood Hills crash pad. Barely two years after he bought the property for $3.3 million, the divorced father is moving on, having attached a $3.75 million pricetag to his charming 1920s home.

Set just above the iconic Sunset Strip and a quick walk to the equally legendary Chateau Marmont hotel, the 3,000 sq. ft. Mediterranean villa-style structure is fully walled and camera-secured for privacy. A romantic, vine-encrusted courtyard with multi-colored tiles guards the home’s wooden front door, which swings directly into a proper foyer, with a decoratively tiled staircase.

The flooring choice switches to dark-stained hardwood in the sun-kissed living room, where several sets of double doors open to the gardens. Other main level interior spaces include a formal dining room with terra-cotta tiles, an original kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, an office/breakfast suite and a bedroom suite for live-in staff or guests.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms and the master suite, which sports a private balcony with views over the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood and — on a clear day — to the Downtown L.A. skyline. There’s also a generous closet and a master bath with an intricate palette of jade-green tiles and built-in soaking tub.

In addition to the aforementioned courtyard, outdoor amenities include at least two more landscaped patios — one with olive trees and a fountain, and another with comfy seating areas and pathway leading to a separate sunbathing terrace, where there’s a rectangular plunge pool and brilliant bougainvillea plants.

Buckingham, now in his 50s, co-authored 1999’s “First, Break All the Rules,” which has become one of the world’s bestselling business books and was chosen by Time Magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Business Management Books.” In 2006, Buckingham founded the Marcus Buckingham Company, which created a popular series of business management workshops before it was acquired in 2017. And the media-friendly motivational speaker has also guest-starred on numerous television programs, including — but far from limited to — “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Larry King Live” and “The View.”

Of course, Buckingham also has an uncomfortable connection to the highly-publicized college admissions scandal. Though he was not implicated in the widespread cheating allegations, his parenting guru ex-wife Jane Buckingham was arrested and charged with paying a $50,000 bribe to have an imposter take the ACT test for their son.

Back in 2007, the then-married Buckinghams forked over $7.25 million for a Mediterranean-style mansion in Beverly Hills, which was subsequently deeded over to Jane following the couple’s 2017 divorce — not long after Marcus decamped to his Hollywood Hills villa.

And though he’s checking out of the Hills for now, property records indicate Buckingham has already significantly upgraded his residential circumstances. Back in June, it appears he quietly forked out $7.5 million for a spacious tennis court estate in the greener pastures of Pacific Palisades, over on L.A.’s pricey Westside.

Daniel Lam and Aileen Comora of The Agency hold the listing.

