Kombucha Kingpin GT Dave Buys Third Beverly Hills House

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$5.7 million
Size:
3,450 square feet, 4 beds, 3.5 baths

After being anointed a billionaire earlier this year by Forbes, 41-year-old beverage mogul GT Dave is unsurprisingly looking to expand his real estate holdings. The affable Bel Air native, who almost singlehandedly launched the kombucha craze and whose GT’s Living Foods brand still owns 40% of the increasingly crowded U.S. market, has paid $5.7 million for a house in the 90210’s Trousdale Estates enclave, his third in that particular neighborhood.

Set on a sleepy cul-de-sac at the very top of Trousdale, the unassuming, partially ivy-covered structure is mostly obscured from the street behind a towering pine. The midcentury ranch-style house was originally built in 1960, though it appears to have undergone a extensive remodel in more recent years — there are now trendy ebonized hardwood floors, a center island-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a high-tech surround sound system and a conspicuously renovated master bathroom with dual vanities. Other features include a terrazzo-floored entryway, an attached two-car garage, four bedrooms, a formal dining room and connected family room in 3,450 square feet.

Due to the .76-acre lot’s sloped nature, the backyard is not particularly expansive. But there is a large swimming pool surrounded by a patio with space for al fresco dining and sunbathing, plus jetliner westward views that overlook Century City and sweep out to the Pacific Ocean on the horizon.

Dave, who married his longtime partner Allan Fanucchi in a Hawaiian ceremony earlier this year, isn’t likely to move into this new Beverly Hills house. After all, he already owns two far more glamorous side-by-side houses in a different part of Trousdale that were purchased about a decade ago for a total of $10 million. Both midcentury homes have since undergone glitzy contemporary renovations, and the total compound — which was prominently featured in Dave’s Forbes video — is conservatively worth $30 million today. This more modest new property, it would seem, will likely serve as an investment or perhaps housing for lucky family member(s).

Other real estate holdings owned by Dave include an eight-acre property on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, a luxury condo in West Hollywood and a Tudor-style, 1920s multifamily mansion in Hollywood that records show was acquired from Casey Coates, Ted Danson’s ex-wife.

Susan Kastner of Compass held the listing; David Bailey of Keller Williams repped Dave.

