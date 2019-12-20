×
Jeff Klein, John Goldwyn Buy $15 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Seller:
Georgiana Treivush
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$15.3 million
Size:
7,782 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Prominent hotelier and restaurateur Jeff Klein — owner of the landmark Sunset Tower hotel and the clannish San Vicente Bungalows — is such a force about town that Robb Report has previously labeled him the “unofficial mayor of West Hollywood.” So it’s hardly surprising that he and his husband, Tinseltown scion and producer John Goldwyn, have opted to significantly upgrade their residential circumstances with the $15.3 million purchase of an elegant, A-lister-worthy Beverly Hills estate befitting their vaunted status among L.A.’s chi-chi crowd.

Located on the best block of one of the best streets in the searingly trendy Flats neighborhood, the partially vine-encrusted 90210 manse was described as a “European villa” in marketing materials. Built in 1939 and painstakingly preserved by its longtime owner, fashion designer Georgiana Treivush, the rambling structure is all but hidden from public view behind gates and a towering wall of hedges.

Within its nearly 8,000 square feet of living space, the villa boasts a series of well-scaled public rooms, including a fireplace-equipped living room with jigsaw puzzle-like hardwood floors and sets of French doors opening to the gardens. There’s also a family room with an even larger fireplace, a cheerful dining room with a crystal chandelier and walls painted a matte tangerine, and a breezy outdoor living room.

Other spaces include a chef’s kitchen with butcher-block countertops and high-priced Viking appliances, plus a study with yet another fireplace. Through the veranda, home occupants can directly access the backyard, which offers rigorously maintained formal parterre gardens reminiscent of the French countryside. There’s also an elegant rectangular swimmer’s pool, stone patios and meandering walkways hewn from crushed and packed pea gravel. At the front of the house is a generously-sized motorcourt with room for at least a half-dozen vehicles; at the far rear of the .59-acre property, accessible via a discreet rear alleyway, is a two-car detached garage with attached guest bedroom suite.

For now, Klein and Goldwyn continue to currently reside in the mountains above Beverly Hills, in an area of L.A. city known as Beverly Hills Post Office. Records show they acquired a 1927 hacienda there for $7.4 million in 2015 — that house, incidentally, has a rich celebrity history — at different times over the past 90+ years, it’s been occupied by the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Boris Karloff, Peri Gilpin and Elliott Gould.

Goldwyn, a Hollywood producer currently signed to a first-look deal with Lionsgate, is a grandson of Paramount Pictures founder Samuel Goldwyn. In 2015, amid much publicity, he and his fellow heirs sold their family’s legendary Beverly Hills estate to its current owner, songstress Taylor Swift, for $25 million in an all-cash deal.

Treivush, meanwhile, has decamped and “downsized” to a newly-purchased $6 million cottage with a Balinese-influenced tropical twist elsewhere in Beverly Hills.

James Harris and David Parnes at The Agency held the listing; Brendan Fitzpatrick of Douglas Elliman repped Klein.

