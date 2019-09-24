Jason Winer Buys L.A. Home From Elon Musk

Serial tech entrepreneur and billionaire investor Elon Musk has sold one of his many residential properties in Los Angeles for a bit more than $3.9 million, and word on the Platinum Triangle real estate street is that the new owners of the striking Brentwood contemporary are prolific film and television director-producer Jason Winer and actress Jackie Seiden.

The space-exploring Tesla tycoon acquired the property about five years ago for close to $3.7 million. According to unconfirmed scuttlebutt, Musk never officially occupied the four-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home — he owns several substantially larger and far more opulent homes in Bel Air — and instead purchased the snazzy Brentwood property for one of his ex-wives.

Perched high on a private promontory with panoramic canyon, ocean and city lights views, the not quite 3,100-square-foot spread has an angular street presence and an elegantly curved rear façade that makes a gentle bend around a classic, kidney-shaped saltwater swimming pool and spa. Milk chocolate-colored wood floors run throughout open-concept living, dining and kitchen areas that feature pale-gray stacked-stone accent walls and vast banks of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that allow for seamless transitions to a variety of patios that surround the house. Bedrooms occupy a separate wing and include a deluxe master suite with direct access to the pool, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with garden tub.

The listing was held by David Kramer and Andrew Buss at Hilton & Hyland; Winer was repped by Jack Graniti at Pacifica West Properties.

Until recently, Winer, a 2010 Emmy winner whose scads of credits include “Modern Family,” “Life in Pieces” and Single Parents,” owned a designer-decorated Mediterranean Revival-style villa in L.A.’s swank Hancock Park area that he sold for $4.3 million. He had picked up the property in 2013 for $3.6 million.